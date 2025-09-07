Loafers are the way to step into autumn - this designer-looking selection is from one of our go-to high-street stores

One of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends of 2025, loafers are back and we can't wait. When it comes to the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers or the chicest flat shoes to wear with dresses, loafers are readily top of the lift. Adding a touch of androgyny to even the most feminine of fits, this sleek shoe adds polish to any outfit it's paired with.

If you're thinking about designer iterations, the likes of Tod's, Prada and Miu Miu instantly spring to mind, with the Tod's loafers some of the most iconic in this shoe silhouette. But you don’t have to shell out designer prices to get a high-end look.

That's because H&M have an impressive selection of loafers available online that give you that runway aesthetic for high street prices – and they've got everything from classic styles to more statement designs (think fringing and eyelets), so there's something for everyone.

When it comes to investing in loafers this season, look out for rich autumnal hues: from mocha mousse, tan, burgundy and beige, alongside classic black, all of these tonally tap into the latest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 and will help to automatically update your wardrobe for the season ahead.

The more neutral your selection is, the more ways you'll find you can wear your loafers, with brown and tan being two of the most popular shades for pairing with everything from cream to navy. While traditional loafer fringe detailing is not a necessity, it's more about the smart silhouette of the shoe overall; added trims do help to give your loafers a more designer look and feel.

Polished enough to team with women's trouser suits, but easy to style for smart casual outfit ideas, this comfortable show choice is an autumn winner.

