Loafers are the way to step into autumn - this designer-looking selection is from one of our go-to high-street stores

One of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends of 2025, loafers are back and we can't wait. When it comes to the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers or the chicest flat shoes to wear with dresses, loafers are readily top of the lift. Adding a touch of androgyny to even the most feminine of fits, this sleek shoe adds polish to any outfit it's paired with.

If you're thinking about designer iterations, the likes of Tod's, Prada and Miu Miu instantly spring to mind, with the Tod's loafers some of the most iconic in this shoe silhouette. But you don’t have to shell out designer prices to get a high-end look.

That's because H&M have an impressive selection of loafers available online that give you that runway aesthetic for high street prices – and they've got everything from classic styles to more statement designs (think fringing and eyelets), so there's something for everyone.

Shop H&M loafers for autumn

H&M Loafers £32.99 at H&M Bringing a sleek, ballet flat-inspired shape to the classic loafer, this pair of shoes from H&M is seriously versatile and will look just as good paired with a smart, tailored two-piece as they will with a new-season dress. The fringe and bow details are so chic, leaning into the ballet aesthetic. They also come in leopard print. H&M Fringe-trimmed Loafers £37.99 at H&M The chunkiest loafers in our selection, this pair of black patent loafers boasts a fringe trim and some stylish gold hardware to create a sleek, timeless and yet still current look. Pair with your favourite jeans and a black blazer to lean into the androgyny, or wear them with your favourite midi dress for a more laid-back feel. H&M Chunky Loafers £37.99 at H&M With a chunky gum sole made of 100% rubber and a faux-suede upper, this design gives the loafer a contemporary update. The tan hue will work with pretty much anything in your wardrobe, but will team particularly well with other neutral shades for a luxe finish. A little bow detailing at the front adds a feminine twist to this stompy design. H&M Eyelet-embellished Loafers £42.99 at H&M Available in this striking and autumnal burgundy shade as well as tan and black, these loafers are a real statement shoe for the season ahead. Despite all the eyelet embellishments, the decorative bow and the moccasin-style stitching, they still don't feel overwhelming, and we can see these working for everyday looks. Adding a little bit of style magic with every step. H&M Suede Loafers £74.99 at H&M More of your classic loafer, this pair from H&M feature a sleek, traditional design with an almond toe, simple buckle detail and traditional brown faux-suede upper. More on the pricier side of our selection, this pair have real leather insoles for a long-lasting finish and comfortable fit. H&M Leather Driving Loafers £69.99 at H&M These classic-looking loafers come in this striking deep brown shade, as well as cream and light beige (in faux suede). Their design is a bit more minimal than the others in our selection, but we love the slightly lived-in aesthetic that you get from the outset. The bow detail and chic stitching add a designer feel.

When it comes to investing in loafers this season, look out for rich autumnal hues: from mocha mousse, tan, burgundy and beige, alongside classic black, all of these tonally tap into the latest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 and will help to automatically update your wardrobe for the season ahead.

The more neutral your selection is, the more ways you'll find you can wear your loafers, with brown and tan being two of the most popular shades for pairing with everything from cream to navy. While traditional loafer fringe detailing is not a necessity, it's more about the smart silhouette of the shoe overall; added trims do help to give your loafers a more designer look and feel.

Polished enough to team with women's trouser suits, but easy to style for smart casual outfit ideas, this comfortable show choice is an autumn winner.