Emma Willis’ chocolate brown jumpsuit is ideal for stepping out of summer and into autumn

With a simple silhouette and sharp tailoring, Emma’s ME+EM jumpsuit is the versatile wardrobe staple you’ll be turning to for every event

Emma Willis attends the 2025 BAFTAs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If Emma Willis’ time on This Morning has taught us anything, it’s that, just like us, she loves ME+EM. Recently spotted in a rotation of waistcoats and suit trouser co-ords from the brand it came as no surprise when we spied her in this chic chocolate brown jumpsuit for another stint on the breakfast television show.

Once again, by British clothing brand, ME+EM, we can spot its pieces a mile off, as the elevated separates, flattering jumpsuits, and gorgeous midi dresses always look directional but timeless, and the tones are always spot on for the season.

The Event Ready tailored jumpsuit + belt by ME+EM encapsulates everything we’ve come to love about Emma’s outfits: impeccable tailoring, chic neutral tones, flattering silhouettes and, most importantly, comfort that doesn’t compromise on style.

With a square neckline and thin, wide-sitting straps, this jumpsuit frames Emma's shape beautifully. With a flattering fit-and-flare shape that sees the wide legs cascade down to the floor, this jumpsuit is an instant leg lengthener.

Currently 30% off in the sale, this timeless design leans into classic Hollywood-inspired silhouettes for a modern piece that you'll look forward to wearing time and time again. While it's certainly summer-ready, in cooler climes try layering over a silky blouse for added coverage, but one that still shows off the neckline and pleated trouser legs.

When it came to accessorising her jumpsuit, Emma introduced some subtly casual elements that left her outfit feeling less formal and more appropriate for a smart casual outfit idea.

Shunning heels or trainers, Emma tapped into the shoe trends 2025 and opted instead to finish off her outfit with some leopard print ballet flats with a Mary Jane style strap and buckle running across the top of the shoe. We love that ballet flats are having such a moment right now, as they're an ideal alternative to heels for formal events while also working alongside jeans and more casual outfits.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

