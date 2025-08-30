Emma Willis’ chocolate brown jumpsuit is ideal for stepping out of summer and into autumn

If Emma Willis’ time on This Morning has taught us anything, it’s that, just like us, she loves ME+EM. Recently spotted in a rotation of waistcoats and suit trouser co-ords from the brand it came as no surprise when we spied her in this chic chocolate brown jumpsuit for another stint on the breakfast television show.

Once again, by British clothing brand, ME+EM, we can spot its pieces a mile off, as the elevated separates, flattering jumpsuits, and gorgeous midi dresses always look directional but timeless, and the tones are always spot on for the season.

The Event Ready tailored jumpsuit + belt by ME+EM encapsulates everything we’ve come to love about Emma’s outfits: impeccable tailoring, chic neutral tones, flattering silhouettes and, most importantly, comfort that doesn’t compromise on style.

Shop Chocolate Brown Jumpsuits

EXACT MATCH ME+EM The Event Ready Tailored Jumpsuit + Belt £276.50 (was £395) at ME+EM Made from a blend of cotton and Italian linen fabrics, Emma's ME+EM jumpsuit is a seriously luxurious wardrobe staple. Flattering wide legs elongate the figure and nip in the waist, while the sleek tailoring, square neckline and belted waist create an hourglass silhouette. This chocolate brown hue has been a major colour trend for the spring/summer months, but is set to continue into the autumn season too. Phase Eight Janita Jumpsuit £129 at Phase Eight If you like the look of a wrap dress, try this wrap jumpsuit for a change. The swooping side tie, coupled with the shirt-style collar, delivers a flattering, fifties-inspired fit that will help to create a gorgeous hourglass silhouette. The cropped leg makes pairing it with statement heels for occasionwear a breeze, or even with white trainers for a smart-casual approach. Mango Long Jumpsuit with Draped Neck and Belt £59.99 at Mango Featuring a much higher neckline and drapery through the bodice, this elegant chocolate brown jumpsuit from Spanish brand Mango offers a similar look and feel to Emma's chosen piece but at a fraction of the cost. The belted middle will help to define your waist, while the floaty leg adds a soft and relaxed feel.

With a square neckline and thin, wide-sitting straps, this jumpsuit frames Emma's shape beautifully. With a flattering fit-and-flare shape that sees the wide legs cascade down to the floor, this jumpsuit is an instant leg lengthener.

Currently 30% off in the sale, this timeless design leans into classic Hollywood-inspired silhouettes for a modern piece that you'll look forward to wearing time and time again. While it's certainly summer-ready, in cooler climes try layering over a silky blouse for added coverage, but one that still shows off the neckline and pleated trouser legs.

When it came to accessorising her jumpsuit, Emma introduced some subtly casual elements that left her outfit feeling less formal and more appropriate for a smart casual outfit idea.

Accessorise like Emma

Shunning heels or trainers, Emma tapped into the shoe trends 2025 and opted instead to finish off her outfit with some leopard print ballet flats with a Mary Jane style strap and buckle running across the top of the shoe. We love that ballet flats are having such a moment right now, as they're an ideal alternative to heels for formal events while also working alongside jeans and more casual outfits.