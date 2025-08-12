The co-ord style that Emma Willis can't stop wearing. And it's the perfect pairing to end the summer on

Emma Willis is one of several summer guest presenters on This Morning, and we're enjoying her distinct style personality that has helped to light up our weekday TV watching. Stepping out yesterday in a waistcoat and matching tailored trousers, Emma has been showing her penchant for women's trouser suits of late, with one distinct twist: she's dropped fussy blazers, for summer-ready waistcoats.

One of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, Emma has worn three waistcoats and trouser co-ords in the past week or so, and this sharp but feminine ensemble is an ideal summer outfit for work. Taking to the This Morning sofa, Emma showcased how to style waistcoats with a modern feel, selecting all three of her outfits from British clothing brand, and Kate Middleton-approved fashion label, Me+Em.

Known for its chic tailoring, each pairing focused on clean lines, sharp, front leg creases and beautifully flattering fits, it's no wonder Emma has been relying on them to give her a little morning style boost.

Sporting this summer's hottest colour trend, butter yellow, Emma stepped onto the show in the Me+Em elevated metallic waistcoat and tailored wide-leg trouser suit. A wonderful example of how to wear butter yellow, the subtly shiny material catching the eye and complementing her tanned complexion beautifully.

But she makes an equally good case for softer shades in the exact same style of co-ord, too. Wearing Me+Em’s lightweight tailored waistcoat with the brand’s wide-leg tailored trouser, both in the shade ‘Mint Sorbet,’ she proved that pastel outfits, particular tailored iterations are a must-have in any summer wardrobe. And don’t get us started on how chic her fresh twist on pinstripe tailoring is.

Shop waistcoat & trouser co-ords

Exact Match Me+Em Round Neck Pinstripe Waistcoat £195 at Me+Em Crafted from Italian wool, it doesn't get much more luxe than Emma's pinstripe waistcoat from ME+EM. Boasting a structured shape for a curve loving look, you can pair this with any trousers or skirts you wish to for added versatility. The black buttons, mean this will pair beautifully with a black A-line skirt too. Exact Match Me+Em Clever Tapered Pinstripe Trouser £195 at Me+Em With a mid-rise waist and relaxed, straight fit down the leg, these suit trousers perfectly blend smart with casual. You can't go wrong with a classic pinstripe, especially in this neutral white shade for the summer. Team with the matching waistcoat, or simply a fitted tee. Add black heels to really highlight the stripe. Exact Match Me+Em Elevated Metallic Waistcoat was £275, Now £110 at Me+Em This golden butter yellow hue is so luxe. Whether you're after a wedding guest outfit, or looking to sharpen up summer outfits for work, this beautiful sunshine hue is the perfect way to round off the summer. Exact Match Me+Em Elevated Metallic Waistcoat + Tailored Wide-Leg Trouser Suit was £570, now £257.50 at Me+Em Team your waistcoat with the coordinating trousers to create a chic summer suit. The wide-leg with figure-flattering pleat detail will help to elongate your legs and narrow your waistline. Accent the look with black or chocolate brown accessories for a luxe finish. SABA Textured V-Neck Double Breasted Waistcoat £149 at M&S Emma's third suit was a mint green iteration from Me+Em, but it has started to sell out in several sizes, so we've tracked down this gorgeous alternative from Saba at Marks & Spencer. The crossover front of the waistcoat and V cut makes this an excellent one for creating hourglass curves. SABA Tailored Wide Leg Trousers £159 at M&S A chic wide-leg trouser in a soft mint green, this well-tailored pair can be worn with its matching waistcoat, or separately with other light hues, teaming effortlessly with white, cream and beige. For a relaxed autumnal look, try teaming with a latte-hued sweater and flats.

"Emma's penchant for tailoring is part of her signature style," explains womanandhome digital fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "With a leaning towards more androgynous style, Emma softens her look with light colours, curve-loving cuts and subtle jewellery to finish her look. The waistcoat has been one of the biggest silhouette trends of the summer, and I don't blame Emma for leaning in. Offering a brilliant solution to what to wear on the heart, without compromising on polish, this is a vintage-inspired aesthetic with a thoroughly modern finish".

To keep your look, like Emma's, with a smart casual feel, team tailored looks with comfortable sandals, or your best white trainers to add a laidback finish. This winning co-ord can be pulled through into next season too. Start by layering a floaty blouse, or fitted knit under your done-up waistcoat to add longevity and warmth to the trend. And as always, when you're bored of the co-ord life, separate the pieces out and team trousers with over tees, knits, or even block coloured blazers, adding your waistcoat to jean and skirt outfits.