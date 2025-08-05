Emma Willis' fresh take on women's trouser suits is the smart, trending silhouette you can take into autumn
Wondering how to style a waistcoat this season, Emma Willis's This Morning look is all the inspiration you need
No stranger to tailoring, Emma Willis presented This Morning in a sharply tailored blazer and matching trousers. In a cream hue with a black pinstripe detail, the androgynous two-piece by British clothing brand, Me+Em gave an elegant nod to the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.
With a heavy focus on suiting, designers really leaned into sharp formal wear over pretty dresses when it came to runway collections for the warmer months. Perfect for summer outfits for work, a tailored ensemble is the chic choice when it comes to adding polish to your wardrobe this season.
Upping the trend factor, Emma swapped out a classic blazer for a smart, round-necked waistcoat, teamed with tapered trousers. Waistcoats have seen a sharp rise in popularity over the past few months, and while you can wear them over blouses or as part of a three-piece, Emma opted to button hers through to create a top, delivering a streamlined and unfussy finish.
Emma Willis makes summer tailoring look easy
A smart summer outfit idea, a waistcoat somehow feels less formal than a blazer, allowing Emma to look 'smart casual', which feels perfectly appropriate for a stint presenting on the This Morning sofa.
While pinstripe can feel quite retro, the modern silhouette of Emma's waistcoat and tapered trousers combo gave a fresh take on the timeless women's trouser suit.
If you've not tried pinstripe before, think of this pattern as an instant leg lengthener. The vertical stripe draws the eye down the body, making you look instantly taller. While a cream suit can feel understandably daunting, the black pinstripe breaks up the brightness and helps to ground the look.
Get the look
Exact Match
An exact match, Me+Em is a brand loved by celebrities and royalty alike. This take on the tailoring trend allows the pinstriped design to be worn as a top, fully buttoned up, or worn as a waistcoat over a blouse in the summer, or over a black roll neck, or fine knit as we start to compile those all-important autumn outfit ideas.
To keep the look cohesive, pair the waistcoat with the matching trousers and emulate Emma's exact ensemble. The tapered design offers a sleek, slim leg finish, the perfect antidote to wide leg trousers this summer. Pair with heels, ballet flats, or lean into the androgyny of the look and add some smart leather loafers.
Taking the masculine elements of pinstripe tailoring and adding a feminine twist, this modern zip-through style features a peplum hem to hug at the waist and flare out over hips. Pairable with its matching trousers or with an A-line skirt to embrace its femininity, this feels like a softer approach. The zip front adds a sportier feel, too, making this pairable with your best white trainers.
Wide-leg trousers can feel hard to wear, but they are one of the most flattering silhouettes you can invest in. Couple this with the elongating pinstripe and you have a recipe for endless pins. Team these trousers with the matching waistcoat, or max out their cost per wear, styling with a simple cream or black tee and adding a corresponding block-coloured blazer.
Taking the stance of a more traditional waistcoat design, this Hobbs iteration features a V-neckline and V-shaped vent at the bottom. With the same contrasting button design as Emma's iteration, this smart, linen waistcoat is an excellent choice for summer tailoring. With a cream base and navy pinstripe, you might want to look at what shoes to wear with navy for added guidance.
Linen trousers are a great summer staple, the perfect answer to what to wear in the heat. This breathable fabric will help to keep you cool, while the pinstripe ensures you look perfectly polished. In a wide-leg silhouette, with front crease detail, these trousers will help to elongate your legs and narrow your waistline, even in white.
To finish off the look, Emma Willis kept her accessories minimal, although she did use them to add a bit of colour to her look. Rather than picking bold metal pieces, the TV presenter chose a colourful beaded necklace and bracelet, which poked out from under the high round neck waistcoat. Emma also added bold framed glasses in a black tortoiseshell to emphasise the pinstripe and draw attention upwards, framing her face.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma Willis is no stranger to tailored ensembles and recently wore a Gucci suit, complete with a tie to the BAFTAs, showcasing how comfortable she is in this androgynous style. While her round neck waistcoat and tapered trousers did have a borrowed-from-the-boys feel, the light hue and the gentle tailoring felt soft and feminine for an easy summer look that didn't compromise on sharpness.
When it comes to shoes to wear with tailored ensembles, select a colour already in your suit, such as picking out the pinstripe, to help pull your look together. While heels will add a feminine feel, loafers or brogues will deliver a more directional, fashion-forward finish.
Come the autumn, Emma could certainly wear this look again, slipping a black roll neck or blouse under the buttoned-up waistcoat to help add longevity and warmth to this stellar outfit.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.