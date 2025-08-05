Emma Willis' fresh take on women's trouser suits is the smart, trending silhouette you can take into autumn

No stranger to tailoring, Emma Willis presented This Morning in a sharply tailored blazer and matching trousers. In a cream hue with a black pinstripe detail, the androgynous two-piece by British clothing brand, Me+Em gave an elegant nod to the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.

With a heavy focus on suiting, designers really leaned into sharp formal wear over pretty dresses when it came to runway collections for the warmer months. Perfect for summer outfits for work, a tailored ensemble is the chic choice when it comes to adding polish to your wardrobe this season.

Upping the trend factor, Emma swapped out a classic blazer for a smart, round-necked waistcoat, teamed with tapered trousers. Waistcoats have seen a sharp rise in popularity over the past few months, and while you can wear them over blouses or as part of a three-piece, Emma opted to button hers through to create a top, delivering a streamlined and unfussy finish.

Emma Willis makes summer tailoring look easy

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A smart summer outfit idea, a waistcoat somehow feels less formal than a blazer, allowing Emma to look 'smart casual', which feels perfectly appropriate for a stint presenting on the This Morning sofa.

While pinstripe can feel quite retro, the modern silhouette of Emma's waistcoat and tapered trousers combo gave a fresh take on the timeless women's trouser suit.

If you've not tried pinstripe before, think of this pattern as an instant leg lengthener. The vertical stripe draws the eye down the body, making you look instantly taller. While a cream suit can feel understandably daunting, the black pinstripe breaks up the brightness and helps to ground the look.

Get the look

To finish off the look, Emma Willis kept her accessories minimal, although she did use them to add a bit of colour to her look. Rather than picking bold metal pieces, the TV presenter chose a colourful beaded necklace and bracelet, which poked out from under the high round neck waistcoat. Emma also added bold framed glasses in a black tortoiseshell to emphasise the pinstripe and draw attention upwards, framing her face.

Emma Willis is no stranger to tailored ensembles and recently wore a Gucci suit, complete with a tie to the BAFTAs, showcasing how comfortable she is in this androgynous style. While her round neck waistcoat and tapered trousers did have a borrowed-from-the-boys feel, the light hue and the gentle tailoring felt soft and feminine for an easy summer look that didn't compromise on sharpness.

When it comes to shoes to wear with tailored ensembles, select a colour already in your suit, such as picking out the pinstripe, to help pull your look together. While heels will add a feminine feel, loafers or brogues will deliver a more directional, fashion-forward finish.

Come the autumn, Emma could certainly wear this look again, slipping a black roll neck or blouse under the buttoned-up waistcoat to help add longevity and warmth to this stellar outfit.