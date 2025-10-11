A colour pop cardigan is an easy way to lift your look and your mood - here's my favourite of the season

I absolutely love autumn. Getting back into snuggly layers and a fresh new winter coat is always such a treat, but I do understand that not everybody feels as passionately about it as I do. If you're missing your floaty summer sundresses or if the grey skies and chilly temperatures are getting you down, I would always advise pepping up your daytime outfits with some cheery bright colours.

While autumn/winter colour trends usually call for shades of brown and grey, dopamine dressing really is a thing, and a pop of yellow, hot pink, or orange can all lift your look and your mood to help keep those seasonal blues at bay. A boldly-toned knit will do the job nicely while keeping you feeling cosy, so you’ll get double to joy, and my favourite of the season has to be the Structured V Neck Cardigan from ASOS in a bold olive hue.

I bought this chunky cardigan two weeks ago, and I have worn it multiple times already. The boxy shape, bright green hue and heavy fabric have ticked all of my autumnal shopping boxes, and I find that it works brilliantly to add some oomph to a whole host of looks.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the cardigan

ASOS Structured V Neck Cardigan in Olive £35 at ASOS I love this warm extra layer, which has fast become my go-to for chilly mornings. The colour is bold but seems to work with most pieces in my wardrobe, and I have yet to find an outfit that it clashes with. I can simply pop it on and dash out the door without having to think about it, which is ideal when I'm running late for the school run or the bus. It's available in sizes XS-L, which covers UK 4-18.

Shop more colour pop cardigans

M&S Textured Embellished Button Front Cardigan £36 at M&S Some sparkly embellishment around the neckline adds some serious glamour to this pretty pink number. Use it to bring wow-factor to an old T-shirt, or wear it as it is with leather trousers and heels. John Lewis Lime Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan £109 at John Lewis This sumptuous cashmere take on the zesty knit will keep you extra toastie while making a statement with colour. Buddy it up with dark grey or plum-toned bottoms for a new season feel. Next Orange Full Sleeves Linen Blend Cardigan £22 at Next This straight forward yet eye-catching cover up will easily breathe new life into your favourite barrel leg jeans or a simple shift dress, and it's a total bargain too!

The fuss-free design and block colour mean that the ASOS piece is very easy to style up with, and it can work just as well for the office as it can for a day on the sofa. The reason I opted for this zesty shade was because it complements so many traditional seasonal colours like auburn, chocolate and tan, so it has woven into my autumn capsule wardrobe brilliantly and I don’t have to put too much thought into styling it.

I have worn it with an oversized white shirt and tailored trousers for my 9-5, with a simple Breton stripe tshirt for a shopping trip, and over a bright pink midi dress for a family roast. It also works well as it is, buttoned and tucked up a little at the bottom – I popped it on with leopard print jeans and heels as a new take on my date night outfits, and it dressed up surprisingly well.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The shape is quite square and relaxed, which I really like. As well as being comfy, it means I can layer it over most fabrics and tops easily without it clinging or looking bulky, and the thicker knit fabric does well to keep its slightly structured shape, even after wearing it all day.

The design details are minimal but work nicely to pep up the woolly wonder – the patch pockets and large tortoise shell buttons have a bit of a retro feel to them without feeling too much, and the V-shape neckline is flattering and won't get in the way of a shirt collar or silky scarf.

The 51% Acrylic, 49% Polyester blended fabric feels very warm and snug, minus any scratchy feel, and I feel like it will see me through even the coldest of early mornings well, especially when layered underneath my best winter coat and winter accessories. It's machine washable too, which makes life easier - I don't need to worry too much about spilt coffee while running for the train!

This bright green cardigan really does spark some joy every time I wear it, and it perks up every look with minimal effort. It's warm, cheerful, and a total classic. I can see myself wearing it all winter long and for years to come.