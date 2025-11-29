Alex Jones is festive in ravishing red blouse and tartan trousers - this is how to dress seasonally but stylishly

The festive period is edging closer and whilst we hear so much about how to dress for this time of year, it can be tricky. You don't want to be adding loads of pieces to your winter capsule wardrobe that you can only really wear in December - Christmas jumpers I'm looking at you! Yet it is nice to nod to the season in some way and I think Alex Jones just nailed this.

She attended the annual 45 Park Lane Christmas Tree Switch-On earlier this month and wore a cranberry-red blouse from Phase Eight tucked into checked Boden trousers. The top is currently 25% off in the sale and it says 'Christmas' in an understated way.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for 45 Park Lane)

Shop Alex's Look

The colour feels very festive and red and green are always very popular tones for December. It’s high-necked and has long, billowy sleeves and some delicate draping at the front. Alex’s blouse is made from satin and the sheen of this material always gives items a glamorous edge, no matter what else you pair them with.

The One Show presenter loosely tucked her top into the high-rise waistband of the Boden Chiswick trousers, which are sadly sold out.

The tartan pattern was two-tone, with navy blue and green checks making up most of the design and bright red checks on the waistband and down the side of the trouser legs. The scarlet hue tied in with her blouse and was balanced out by the muted tones.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for 45 Park Lane)

Tartan, Argyle and Fair Isle designs always appear alongside the latest autumn/winter fashion trends in the colder months. Their traditionalism evokes a sense of cosiness and perhaps this is why there are so many patterned knits around, though checked trousers make a great alternative.

Alex Jones picked a pair that are colourful whilst still relatively easy to style and I’d recommend leaning into darker colours like she did. Navy, black, deep green and burgundy are often seen in checked clothing and each of these colours looks good with each other, as well as with neutrals.

The presenter could easily swap her red blouse for a black, white or camel jumper and it would look just as stylish throughout the rest of winter. She finished off this particular look with a pair of pointed-toe slingbacks that look like the River Island Heart Detail Court Shoes.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for 45 Park Lane)

They’re no longer available, but this style of shoe with the brooch/adornment on the toe has been trendy in recent years and there are plenty of alternatives to pick from. There’s something about them that feels a little more fun than classic heels and yet they’re not that out-there.

Alex’s slingbacks had a glinting gold heart on the front and were black. You could also wear checked trousers and a flowy blouse with heeled ankle boots. For those who prefer skirts to trousers when they’re dressing up, a plaid midi skirt and knee high boots is another lovely option.

All of these possibilities are something a little different to holly, reindeer and Santa Claus-adorned Christmas jumpers and feel more chic and sophisticated.