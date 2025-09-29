For instant autumnal luxury, we'll be rotating these 5 brown chrome nail looks all season long

For a manicure that mirrors the warm copper and chestnut tones of falling leaves, the flicker of cosy log fires, and the way hazy daylight dances over raindrops and frost, brown chrome nails are the answer.

As we barrel towards the chilliest months, brighter 2025 nail trends are officially being retired in favour of cosy autumn nail designs. Dainty polka dot nails in warm colour combinations are replacing pastel French tips, while burgundy has swiftly become the new red. Naturally, brown nail designs are also making their stylish return, but we've spotted one light-catching iteration, in particular, garnering requests. Brown chrome nails are, of course, not exactly a new concept; in fact, they're often a go-to in the autumn/winter, but following trends like cat eye nails, they're all the more popular this year.

So, if you're keen to add a touch of wearable glamour to your everyday autumn manicure, these are the five molten and decadently shimmery chrome looks to request.

5 chic and trendy takes on chrome brown nails to wear this autumn

When we think of a chrome brown nail look, words like toasted, melted, and molten instantly come to mind, all of which have a distinctly warm feel and thus, make us all the more inclined to request such a look when autumn strikes - and with it, colder climes.

Adding a chrome or shimmer to any colour can instantly elevate it, but there's something particularly chic about topping a rich chocolate brown or bronzed chestnut shade with an iridescence or light-reflecting sheen. It reminds us instantly of precious stones and metals - like a tiger's eye or brown opal, making it such a great option for those seeking an expensive-looking manicure.

Brown chrome nails are also surprisingly wearable, especially where our five picks are concerned...

Our chrome brown manicure picks

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Shade My Private Jet View at Amazon RRP: £18 For a quick and shimmery take on a chrome brown manicure, opt for this sort of glitter nail polish. This one from OPI blends a deep, chocolate brown with flecks of bronze and silver, for a finish that feels fun but simultaneously very stylish. Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure Nail Polish in Shade Legally Bronze View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 For more of a chrome, metallic finish at home, you can find several polishes, like this one from Sally Hansen, that will do the job well. Just two to three coats, followed by a glossy top coat like essie's Gel Couture, will afford you a glistening, bronzed manicure that perfectly complements the autumnal scenes around you. essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Shade 542 All Checked Out View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 If you already have a chrome top coat or powder (or perhaps, aren't a fan of shimmers at all), we recommend snapping up a rich brown base colour, like essie's All Checked out. This shade has been in high demand this season and is such a timeless autumnal hue.

1. Almond Chrome brown nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Short almond nails are such a popular shape this year, so we recommend pairing them with this equally sought-after look for a very elegant and versatile manicure. The icy, glazed sheen adds such a luxurious feel to this rich, chocolate colour but is subtle enough to just appear glossy in some lights, which we love. We're also in complete agreement with nail artist, Fliss Alton, this manicure definitely looks like a Galaxy Minstrel, and we can't think of anything better for autumn.

2. Short Chrome brown nails

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

Short autumn nails are proving to be the go-to, and a brown chrome look, especially, complements the neat lengths so well (as seen above). The combination is chic and made to be paired with cosy knit jumpers and stylish trench coats.

3. Chrome brown French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you loved summer's ice cream manicure or just favour French tips in general, this is the autumnal look for you. We love the subtle, ombre blend of the nude base colour and brown tip, as well as the glassy gleam afforded by a pearly chrome finish.

If you get your nails done professionally, you can request that a chrome powder be added over the top of your French tip or solid nail colour to achieve this sort of glazed look.

4. Brown shimmer nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

If you prefer a glittery polish over a chrome or are doing your nails at home, this sort of warm, molten shimmer shade is the perfect choice. We love how the flecks of copper add intensity and interest to the otherwise classical autumn shade. It's also ideal for recreating the cola nail trend, which was a winner amongst our beauty team's September nails.

5. Brown cateye nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, cat eye nails have been in high demand this year, and we especially love the effect with dark autumn colours like brown and burgundy. It's a great way to liven up your manicure, especially if you're feeling bored with wearing block colours.