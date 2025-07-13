Charlize Theron's sunny, half-moon nails offer a chic and minimalistic take on summer's trends

While French tips are proving very popular this summer, Charlize Theron has turned the trend on its head to create a subtly sunny look...

As far as the 2025 nail trends go, summer is set to be quite the mixed bag, with everything from bright, sorbet nails to subtle ombre French tip nails garnering interest. If you're keen to combine the two into just one chic but simple summer nail look, today is your lucky day. Charlize Theron has offered up the ultimate inspiration, and not only is it perfect for any nail length, it even features a hint of this season's trendiest colour: butter yellow.

Mirroring the look of a rising - or setting - sun, depending on your preference, Theron swerved trendy French tips for a playful, half-moon design, and it's just perfect for a versatile and understated manicure...

Why Charlize Theron's subtle sunshine nails are perfect for summer wear

If you're looking for a way to subtly embrace summer's colour palette, as well as trends like the solar manicure, Charlize Theron's hands hold the answer (literally).

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

Theron first debuted the look, which was created by celebrity manicurist Mo Qin, on June 23rd, for her appearance on The Today Show (per Mo Qin's Instagram post, showing the nail look in detail). Since then, we've been treated to glimpses of the sunny design on and off the red carpet.

Length-wise, Theron opted for a short, rounded style (which is very popular right now), paired with a clear and glossy base coat. The pièce de résistance, though, was the soft, butter-yellow half-moon design overtop.

For those who don't know, 'half moon' refers to the natural, pale arc at the base of your nail (also called the lunula), which is framed by your cuticle. A half-moon design sees you either exclude this crescent moon-like shape from your choice of colour or highlight it, similar to how a French tip follows and accentuates the natural shape of your nail edge.

In Theron's case, it's the latter, with just a hint of yellow being used to fill the half-moon shape. It's simple but effective and ideal for anyone wanting to hop on the summer nail trends, without committing to a very statement look.

The combination of a short length and clear base allows the sunny-yellow shade to pop, but at the same time, offsets the brightness of the summery hue, making it feel more wearable and versatile. Theron paired the simple manicure design with a smart, white shirt and black trouser outfit, but it would complement an array of other warm-weather looks.

Recreate Charlize Theron's sunshine manicure

To recreate Theron's look, you'll need a clear or nude, sheer nail polish for your base colour, as well as a yellow of your choosing. We also recommend investing in a thin nail art brush, as this will help you to precisely outline and fill your half-moon design.

OPI Start To Finish 3in1 Nail Polish Treatment View at Amazon RRP: This clear polish from OPI works as both a strengthening base coat and shine-boosting top coat, making it a staple in your nailcare kit and a perfect option for recreating Theron's manicure. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Shade Chin Up, Buttercup View at Boots RRP: £4.99 To recreate Theron's sunny look, or just for a bright and instantly summer-ready manicure, this yellow polish from Rimmel is a must-have. If you'd prefer to hop on the pastel butter yellow trend, essie's Atelier At The Bay is another stylish pick. Mylee Brush For Gel Nail Art & Polish Application View at Amazon RRP: £5.50 To achieve a precise and neat half-moon design, a nail art brush like this one will really come in handy.

For a subtle look, opt for a similar nail length and shape as Theron's and begin by applying your clear base polish, then outline your half-moon in yellow and fill. Wait until your design dries and top it with another coat of clear polish to enhance shine and protect your handiwork.

If you prefer to get your nail done professionally, you can simply show Theron's manicure to your artist, and they'll be able to recreate the look for you and adjust it to your preferences. Be sure to check whether nail art (like cuffs or French tips) requires a longer appointment slot.