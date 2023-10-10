Kate Middleton's beloved shampoo and conditioner for achieving shiny hair are on sale now
The luxury shampoo and conditioner Kate Middleton reportedly uses to achieve stunning hair are on sale this Amazon Prime Day
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The luxury shampoo and conditioner that Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has been slashed in price for the Amazon Prime Day sale.
If you're anything like us, you'll have wondered how Kate Middleton's hair always stays so luscious - and in some exciting news, the shampoo and conditioner that she's said to love is on sale as part of the amazing Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.
The Princess of Wales is known for her brunette locks, and while she's experimented with different shades of her natural colour, its flawlessly healthy texture has never wavered. Of course, she no doubt has a bathroom full of the best shampoos and conditioners at Adelaide Cottage and there's a range in particular Kate reportedly loves - the Kérastase Nutritive.
The Princess of Wales apparently has religiously used the luxury French products on her hair for years - and you can snap them up in the Amazon Prime Day sale for a bargain price.
Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set,
Was £58.25 Now £42.87 | Amazon
This epic Kérastase shampoo and conditioner set includes the Nutritive Bain Satin that promises to deeply cleanse and restore moisture, while the heavy duty Lait Vital conditioner is perfect for injecting life back into dull and dry hair. The pair are on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day now, providing a generous saving of over £15.
Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche,
Was £41.40 Now £37.62 | Amazon
The Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Rich is also on sale right now and is the ideal haircare routine addition if you're investing in the Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set. The ultra lock-loving mask contains 'specially chosen conditioning polymers and niacinamide' and promises to provide a hit of hydration and rejuvenation to dry damaged hair.
If you want to recreate Kate Middleton's stunning hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo is a good place to start.
Princess Catherine is believed to use the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin to clean her locks, before conditioning with the Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital.
This winning combination is understood to help Kate protect her gorgeous mane despite those regular hairdresser appointments and the strain of her busy royal schedule.
The Kérastase duo boast the ability to restore shine, improve moisture retention and revitalise and strengthen very dry hair all while smoothing and boosting hair's resistance to frizz-causing external aggressors.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for the likes of Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, OK!, Women's Health and more, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare tips to the latest product launches and the show-stopping beauty looks spotted backstage at London Fashion Week. During her career she's interviewed some seriously famous faces, from Little Mix to Drag Race royalty The Vivienne, as well as chatting to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists.
-
-
The viral ColorWow Dream Coat Spray loved by JLo is a bargain for Amazon Prime Day
Jennifer Lopez's glossy perfect hair secret is down to the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray - and it's currently on sale!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s olive green trousers and leopard print shoes are giving us major autumn shopping inspiration
Crown Princess Mary’s green trousers and leopard print shoes made a real statement and we can't help wanting to recreate this look!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The viral ColorWow Dream Coat Spray loved by JLo is a bargain for Amazon Prime Day
Jennifer Lopez's glossy perfect hair secret is down to the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray - and it's currently on sale!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite mascara is under £7 right now
Meghan Markle's favourite mascara is so affordable this Amazon Prime Day
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Meghan Markle's makeup bag essential for flawless foundation coverage is on sale now
Meghan Markle once revealed her love for this bargain beauty essential - and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day
By Amy Hunt Published
-
I think Prime Day beauty deals are seriously underrated – these 26 picks are editor-approved
Our edit of the best Prime Day beauty deals to snap up before the sale ends – across skincare, hair and beauty tech devices
By Millie Fender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez has the coolest mani we've seen in a while
JLo *always* has a chic mani - but this one really sets the bar high
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Martha Stewart *loves* this drugstore lotion - and it’s on sale for Prime Day
One of the 81-year-old's favorite skincare products is on sale for Prime Day 2023 and we're buying it immediately
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's favorite skincare brand is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day and we're stocking up!
The 'Friends' actress has amazing skin - and her favorite product is on sale!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The bestselling skincare product that the Queen and Princess Diana both loved is on sale right now
Both the Queen and Princess Diana were big fans of the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - and it's a bargain for Amazon Prime Day!
By Lucy Abbersteen Published