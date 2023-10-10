Kate Middleton's beloved shampoo and conditioner for achieving shiny hair are on sale now

The luxury shampoo and conditioner Kate Middleton reportedly uses to achieve stunning hair are on sale this Amazon Prime Day

The luxury shampoo and conditioner that Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has been slashed in price for the Amazon Prime Day sale. 

If you're anything like us, you'll have wondered how Kate Middleton's hair always stays so luscious - and in some exciting news, the shampoo and conditioner that she's said to love is on sale as part of the amazing Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

The Princess of Wales is known for her brunette locks, and while she's experimented with different shades of her natural colour, its flawlessly healthy texture has never wavered. Of course, she no doubt has a bathroom full of the best shampoos and conditioners at Adelaide Cottage and there's a range in particular Kate reportedly loves - the Kérastase Nutritive. 

The Princess of Wales apparently has religiously used the luxury French products on her hair for years - and you can snap them up in the Amazon Prime Day sale for a bargain price. 

Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Was £58.25

Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Was £58.25 Now £42.87 | Amazon

This epic Kérastase shampoo and conditioner set includes the Nutritive Bain Satin that promises to deeply cleanse and restore moisture, while the heavy duty Lait Vital conditioner is perfect for injecting life back into dull and dry hair. The pair are on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day now, providing a generous saving of over £15. 

View Deal
Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche, Was £41.40

Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche, Was £41.40 Now £37.62 | Amazon 

The Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Rich is also on sale right now and is the ideal haircare routine addition if you're investing in the Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set. The ultra lock-loving mask contains 'specially chosen conditioning polymers and niacinamide' and promises to provide a hit of hydration and rejuvenation to dry damaged hair. 

View Deal

If you want to recreate Kate Middleton's stunning hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo is a good place to start. 

Princess Catherine is believed to use the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin to clean her locks, before conditioning with the Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital.

 This winning combination is understood to help Kate protect her gorgeous mane despite those regular hairdresser appointments and the strain of her busy royal schedule.

The Kérastase duo boast the ability to restore shine, improve moisture retention and revitalise and strengthen very dry hair all while smoothing and boosting hair's resistance to frizz-causing external aggressors. 

