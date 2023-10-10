Kate Middleton's beloved shampoo and conditioner for achieving shiny hair are on sale now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The luxury shampoo and conditioner that Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has been slashed in price for the Amazon Prime Day sale.

If you're anything like us, you'll have wondered how Kate Middleton's hair always stays so luscious - and in some exciting news, the shampoo and conditioner that she's said to love is on sale as part of the amazing Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.

The Princess of Wales is known for her brunette locks, and while she's experimented with different shades of her natural colour, its flawlessly healthy texture has never wavered. Of course, she no doubt has a bathroom full of the best shampoos and conditioners at Adelaide Cottage and there's a range in particular Kate reportedly loves - the Kérastase Nutritive.

The Princess of Wales apparently has religiously used the luxury French products on her hair for years - and you can snap them up in the Amazon Prime Day sale for a bargain price.

Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Was £58.25 Now £42.87 | Amazon This epic Kérastase shampoo and conditioner set includes the Nutritive Bain Satin that promises to deeply cleanse and restore moisture, while the heavy duty Lait Vital conditioner is perfect for injecting life back into dull and dry hair. The pair are on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day now, providing a generous saving of over £15.

Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche, Was £41.40 Now £37.62 | Amazon The Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Rich is also on sale right now and is the ideal haircare routine addition if you're investing in the Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set. The ultra lock-loving mask contains 'specially chosen conditioning polymers and niacinamide' and promises to provide a hit of hydration and rejuvenation to dry damaged hair.

If you want to recreate Kate Middleton's stunning hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo is a good place to start.

Princess Catherine is believed to use the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin to clean her locks, before conditioning with the Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital.

This winning combination is understood to help Kate protect her gorgeous mane despite those regular hairdresser appointments and the strain of her busy royal schedule.

The Kérastase duo boast the ability to restore shine, improve moisture retention and revitalise and strengthen very dry hair all while smoothing and boosting hair's resistance to frizz-causing external aggressors.