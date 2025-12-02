Stacey Dooley's striking Christmas tree is dripping in tinsel and disco balls – once again, it's dividing opinion
After last year's controversial bow-covered tree, we didn't think Stacey could top it...but she certainly has
She's only gone and done it again, Stacey Dooley has revealed her Christmas tree decorations and managed to wow us even more than last year's flamboyant display.
When it comes to the best Christmas tree decorations, it's essential to remember that personal taste plays a hugely significant role. Which is why when we see festive decorations like Stacey Dooley's colourful tree last year, it's unsurprising to see people have a less-than-agreeable reaction to them.
So, whether you love a quirky Christmas tree theme or not, you have to show a certain level of admiration for a bold display like the one Stacey just revealed on her Instagram @sjdooley. It's safe to say she's managed to top last year's offering, as this one is even more striking and divisive.
A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)
A photo posted by on
Stacey Dooley's striking Christmas tree
From the disco ball Christmas tree topper to the protruding silver spikes, there's nothing about this tree that's traditional. Instead, there are icy blue lights, an abundance of silver lambetta tinsel and enough mirrored disco balls to throw the biggest 70s party ever.
It seems there is a real fir tree hiding underneath the decorations, but with not a sprig of foliage to be seen, that actually remains a mystery. Instead, we see silver and pops of rose gold for as far as the eye can see. Similar to last year, we're seeing a return to nostalgic Christmas decor, and this type of lambretta tinsel is the epitome of a 70s holiday look.
Of course, there are more layers to the look, the most striking perhaps being the eye-catching silver spikes dotted throughout. While we certainly wouldn't recommend this if you've got curious pets or smaller family members, it's definitely a show-stopping finish.
Get the look
Star of the show
Drench your tree, a la Stacey style, with these packs of silver lametta foil tinsel. With four packs you should be able to cover your tree pretty well however, if you want to copy Stacey's tree you may need to order a few more packs. 50cm by 40cm
Pop of warmth
While it might be hard to spot, there are a few pops of this Rose Gold colour on Stacey's tree, but of course, they're in the form of even more lametta. This time, though, it's rose gold, and the colour has been added in bunches dotted around the tree.
Ice blue lighting
Stacey's tree has a pretty unusual blue lighting coming from behind the tinsel, which illuminates it and makes the silver lametta pop even more. Whilst we're not used to seeing blue lights, it's undeniable that it works with the cool tones of this tree design.
Striking topper
Reminiscing on her days of Strictly Come Dancing, Stacey has also surrounded her tree with disco balls. Scattered around the base of the tree and topping the tinsel-covered foliage, no spot isn't covered in glitter or silver.
Spike alternative
Although we respect the drama from the added spikes on Stacey's tree, we thought we'd find a softer, more pet and child-friendly alternative. These disc sprays will still provide that star power, but with a more flexible, soft point.
70s sparkle
Want to hop on the disco trend? This disco ball is a worthwhile investment and, just like cute puppies, is not just for Christmas. Not only do they bring the funk to your tree, but they're great at reflecting light into an otherwise dark room.
Even the Christmas lights used are unusual yet complementary, as we don't often see this bright blue hue and the glowing from within effect when it comes to trees. It does, however, suit the cooler colour palette of the decorations and helps the tinsel pop even more.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Stacey recalls her time on Strictly in her post's caption, and it's clear that the show has been somewhat of an inspiration with the tree. Topped with a disco ball and surrounded by them at the base, this festie display belongs centre stage on the ballroom floor, that's for sure.
As we've seen before with unique decor, the comment section is filled with people both loving the tree and being not quite sure. One user comments, "It’s giving Diana Ross meets Wham on steroids, and I’m here for it, babe." Whilst another adds, "Oooh lametta……….. haven’t seen a tree covered in that since the 1970’s 😂."
No matter your opinion, we think it's perfectly festive, and as trees are a perfect opportunity to add personality to your home, this couldn't have come out better.
Looking for some other Christmas decorating ideas to try out? We've collated some of the most popular and timeless decorating trends and tips from the past years for you to find your festive inspiration.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.