Stacey Dooley's striking Christmas tree is dripping in tinsel and disco balls – once again, it's dividing opinion

She's only gone and done it again, Stacey Dooley has revealed her Christmas tree decorations and managed to wow us even more than last year's flamboyant display.

When it comes to the best Christmas tree decorations, it's essential to remember that personal taste plays a hugely significant role. Which is why when we see festive decorations like Stacey Dooley's colourful tree last year, it's unsurprising to see people have a less-than-agreeable reaction to them.

So, whether you love a quirky Christmas tree theme or not, you have to show a certain level of admiration for a bold display like the one Stacey just revealed on her Instagram @sjdooley. It's safe to say she's managed to top last year's offering, as this one is even more striking and divisive.

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

Stacey Dooley's striking Christmas tree

From the disco ball Christmas tree topper to the protruding silver spikes, there's nothing about this tree that's traditional. Instead, there are icy blue lights, an abundance of silver lambetta tinsel and enough mirrored disco balls to throw the biggest 70s party ever.

It seems there is a real fir tree hiding underneath the decorations, but with not a sprig of foliage to be seen, that actually remains a mystery. Instead, we see silver and pops of rose gold for as far as the eye can see. Similar to last year, we're seeing a return to nostalgic Christmas decor, and this type of lambretta tinsel is the epitome of a 70s holiday look.

Of course, there are more layers to the look, the most striking perhaps being the eye-catching silver spikes dotted throughout. While we certainly wouldn't recommend this if you've got curious pets or smaller family members, it's definitely a show-stopping finish.

Get the look

Even the Christmas lights used are unusual yet complementary, as we don't often see this bright blue hue and the glowing from within effect when it comes to trees. It does, however, suit the cooler colour palette of the decorations and helps the tinsel pop even more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stacey recalls her time on Strictly in her post's caption, and it's clear that the show has been somewhat of an inspiration with the tree. Topped with a disco ball and surrounded by them at the base, this festie display belongs centre stage on the ballroom floor, that's for sure.

As we've seen before with unique decor, the comment section is filled with people both loving the tree and being not quite sure. One user comments, "It’s giving Diana Ross meets Wham on steroids, and I’m here for it, babe." Whilst another adds, "Oooh lametta……….. haven’t seen a tree covered in that since the 1970’s 😂."

No matter your opinion, we think it's perfectly festive, and as trees are a perfect opportunity to add personality to your home, this couldn't have come out better.

Looking for some other Christmas decorating ideas to try out? We've collated some of the most popular and timeless decorating trends and tips from the past years for you to find your festive inspiration.