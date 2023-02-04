Valentine's Day outfit ideas: 6 romantic but chic looks to wear this February

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Putting together Valentine's Day outfit ideas can be a struggle. One of the biggest date nights of the year, with so much hype around February 14th, it can send even the savviest shoppers into a sartorial meltdown. While your outfit will largely depend on what your plans are for the night, there are some fail-safe combos that can guarantee you a winning look every time.

Don't let those Valentine's Day outfit ideas get you in a spin, having nailed what to wear on a first date, February 14th is just another opportunity to spend time together. It's great to pull out all the stops, as getting dressed up shows your partner that you're excited to be heading out, but more importantly, it will make you feel great too and the best night outfits start with confidence.

Let what you have planned be the overriding guide to your Valentine's Day outfit ideas and stick to tried and tested silhouettes and colors that you know make you feel great, as the last thing you want is to fidget or feel uncomfortable all evening. But to help you get started, we've pulled together some winning combinations for all different kinds of February 14th dates.

6 Valentine's Day outfit ideas

When it comes to putting together your Valentine's Day outfit ideas think about what weather you might be encountering on the night itself too, as your best dresses may require one of the best winter coats and a pair of knee-high boots to help you battle the chill. These are some of our winning style formulas.

1. Midi Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best midi dresses are possibly the most versatile buy of any capsule wardrobe. Easily dressed up or down with a nifty switch-up of accessories, the midi dress works for nearly all types of date nights, making it one of the best Valentine's Day outfit ideas.

The most important part when picking a midi dress for a date night look is fabric. Look to the fashion trends 2023, and get inspired by tulle, lace and romantic ruffles that ruled the runway and should certainly find a place in your date night wardrobe. For added polish, pair your dress with heels and a clutch, while for more low-key outings, put the high-low mix into action and team your midi dress with a chunky cardigan.

(opens in new tab) Boden Twist Front Knitted Dress View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £130 | This figure flattering dress uses an empire line cut which gives you a high waistline, immediately lengthening your legs. The knot detail creates a focal point drawing eyes up high on the body for a longer silhouette. (opens in new tab) Mango Leather Effect Blazer View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $129.99 / £89.99 | One of the best leather jackets but not as you know it, this swaps the classic biker silhouette for a trend led blazer iteration. In a gorgeous neutral hue, that's bang on trend for the season ahead, this blazer adds instant polish. (opens in new tab) Astrid & Miyu Pearl Drop Earrings View at Astrid & Miyu (opens in new tab) RRP: £69 (international delivery available) | Add a little subtle sparkle to your Valentine's Day outfit with these gorgeous pearl drop earrings. Combining two jewelry trends in one, you've got the beige hued drop pearl teamed with a gold hoop, a true winner.

2. Jeans

(Image credit: Getty)

When in doubt, get your denim out. Easily workable for those all-important Valentine's Day outfit ideas, the denim trends 2023 saw jean fabric used in a variety of ways across the runway. No longer just for casual ensembles, depending on the type of jeans you pick, you can wear denim for dinner and beyond. It's all in the cut and color you choose.

For smarter Valentine's Day plans, such as dinner, opt for a very dark blue jean or a black wash pair for maximum polish. Forgo the distressed detailing, opting instead for your least 'worn' pair as these will be the smartest. A more tailored leg silhouette, such as the best high waisted jeans with a straight leg will instantly look and feel the most dressed-up. When it comes to how to style high-waisted jeans, the key is to balance your frame, by highlighting your waist. Opt for a romantic floaty blouse or top to give a nod to the occasion, but make sure to tuck or at least half-tuck in the waist to show off your silhouette. Want some added polish? Slip on a pair of court shoes and a tailored blazer to finish off the look.

(opens in new tab) Needle & Thread Rose Bluebell Top View at Needle & Thread (opens in new tab) RRP: $279 / £180 | While Needle & Thread make some of the prettiest bridesmaid dresses, they also use some of the same fabrics to create romantic, floaty tops. Tapping into the Valentine's Day theme perfectly, half tuck this into a waistband. NYDJ Marilyn Black Straight Leg Jeans View at NYDJ (opens in new tab) RRP: $ / £139.95 | Some of the best jeans for curvy women, NYDJ use secret sculpting panels to lift and contour your shape. Some of the most slimming jeans on the market, this brand will easily become you go to for smart and casual occasions alike. (opens in new tab) Aldo Ralivia Stiletto Pump View at Aldo (opens in new tab) RRP: $ / £80 | A classic court shoe will serve you well and this pair of stiletto court shoes can work for all manner of occasions, from Valentine's Day outfit ideas to helping you nail what to wear to a wedding this summer to ensure you're put together.

3. Jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want the look of a dress but with the fit of pants? No problem. Enter the flattering jumpsuit to solve all your Valentine's Day outfit idea woes. Jumpsuits have grown drastically in popularity over the last few years as they offer both comfort, style and one-stop dressing. Removing the need for too much styling, selecting a jumpsuit means you only need to select the best jewelry brands and a sleek bag to complete your outfit.

For a casual look, try a denim boiler suit, or a printed cotton jumpsuit for a relaxed and fun feel that will work everywhere from bowling to a relaxed bar. If you're going to be on your feet a lot, try slipping your jumpsuit on with a pair of the best white trainers, or a pair of the best Chelsea boots with a low heel.

(opens in new tab) Free People Lennox Jumpsuit View at Free People (opens in new tab) RRP: $148 / £89.95 | Even if your headed for a casual Valentine's Date, there's no reason why you can't get a little dressed up. This gorgeous denim jumpsuit comes in several colorways as well as three leg lengths - short, tall and regular. (opens in new tab) Veja Campo White Trainers View at Office (opens in new tab) RRP: $171 / £140 | Classic white trainers are key in a minimalist capsule wardrobe and sustainable brand Veja are one of the top choices for fashionistas and celebrities alike. Sleek and understated these will work with everything from denim to dresses. (opens in new tab) Latelita Peacock Cocktail Ring View at Wolf & Badger (opens in new tab) RRP: $253 / £149 | Add sparkle to casual outfits with statement jewelry. A cocktail ring is a fantastic and vibrant piece to add to denim looks as it adds polish with minimal fuss. We love the way the blue stones here work with the denim jumpsuit.

4. Jumper & Bottoms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a different size on the top and bottom, smart separates may be your best Valentine's Day outfit ideas formula. For more casual dates, including a low-key dinner and the cinema, one of the best sweaters, paired with a skirt, or wide-leg pants will look chic whilst still feeling comfortable.

To give it a date night feel, opt for slightly more luxe fabrics and directional prints and color to ensure you still feel dressed up. There are a host of strong fashion color trends for 2023 and selecting something like Viva Magenta - Pantone's Color of the Year 2023 will undoubtedly add a pop of brightness to any ensemble.

When working out how to style separates, the key is to balance the shape of your outfit. A more fitted top is the perfect thing for what to wear wide-leg pants or an A-line skirt. If you've gone for fullness on the top, a slimmer fit trouser or skirt shape will ensure you still highlight your frame.

(opens in new tab) Boden Fair Isle Heart Sweater View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: £95 (UK only) | Get into the mood for date night with one the best fair isle sweaters to celebrate Valentine's Day. With a repeated heart pattern, this cute sweater is obviously ideal for February 14th but can be enjoyed through the rest of the year too. (opens in new tab) Reiss Pink Tailored Blair Trousers View at Reiss (opens in new tab) RRP: $285 / £168 | With a slight flair these trousers are great for balancing out wider hips. The front crease helps to elongate your pins as it draws the eye up your frame. Paired with a white blouse they will make for a great summer work look too. (opens in new tab) Mango Metallic Chain Bag View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $35.99 / £19.99 | Fuchsia is one of the biggest color trends of the season and this crossbody bag with woven leather strap plays into the look perfectly. Reflecting some of the best designer crossbody bags, this style is a snippet of the cost.

6. Loungewear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A tailored co-ord might normally feel more office-appropriate than date night ready, but relaxed tailoring has slowly been slipping from work to weekend in our closets for quite some time. Thanks to its popularity on the runway, a coordinating blazer and pants is a great option for those Valentine's Day outfit ideas. Perfect for dinner and drink out in a swanky restaurant or bar, you can give your two-piece a more laidback feel by teaming it with a silky camisole or a fitted t-shirt. And, as with the best tuxedos for women, a tailored co-ord offers excellent versatility too as the pants can be worn separately with knits and tees, while the blazer part can be used to add polish to jeans and tailoring to dresses. Opt for a new season color to give the look a spring-ready makeover.

(opens in new tab) River Island Blue Co-ord Suit View at River Island (opens in new tab) RRP: (Blazer) $111 / £60 (Pants) $74 / £40 | We love the laidback feel of this suit, that still feels polished and put together, but without the rigidity of classic tailoring. This sky blue is huge for the coming season and works brilliantly with white. (opens in new tab) Whistles Rosa Double Trim T-Shirt View at Whistles (opens in new tab) RRP: $69 / £35 | The best white t-shirts will always come in handy and you'll want to refresh your stash as soon as they start to discolor. This round neck white t-shirt can pair under blazers, with jeans or suiting for a more casual finish to a look. (opens in new tab) Orelia Gold Hoop Earrings View at Orelia (opens in new tab) RRP: $28 / £22 | Gold hoop earrings have become a staple and this minimal design really does offer maximum impact. The interlocking hoop used here adds extra detail to this timeless shape and adds just a hint of metallics to your ensemble.

6. Loungewear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not going out? That doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to Valentine's Day outfit ideas. For snuggling up on the couch with a movie and takeaway, or just largely ignoring the day altogether, slipping some of the best loungewear into your closet will help keep you cozy and comfy.

Make the effort for yourself, because a treat never goes amiss, and team the best cashmere sweaters with some of the warmest leggings for a look that will be supremely soft. Add into the mix a pair of cashmere socks, or the best slippers - preferably of the fluff variety and you have a winning at-home outfit that you'll be able to enjoy regularly.

Want something a little fancier? Look for the best silk pajamas, from the best luxury pajama brands to up-style your closet. We're talking feather trims and the softest fabrications that can be worn inside or outside your home.