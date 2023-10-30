I'm a fashion editor, and these are the best new-in at John Lewis items that are on my shopping list for the new season
A stalwart of the British high street, John Lewis is a department store that has a special place in many hearts. With a multi-brand and product offering, it's easy to feel a little overwhelmed with the choice on offer, but we're here to tell you that this season, John Lewis' in-house labels have excelled themselves.
The John Lewis & Partners fashion family consists of three in-house streams. And/Or, Any Day and John Lewis core and when it comes to topping up your autumn capsule wardrobe, you'll struggle not to fill your shopping basket with goodies. Taking note of the latest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, the brand's designers have translated the runway looks into wearable and timeless separates and figure-flattering dresses for a grown-up take on even the most youthful of styles.
John Lewis & Partners is known for its quality and this really comes through in the new season, which has some of the best winter coats, chic AM to PM dresses and well-crafted accessories to make refreshing your wardrobe a breeze. We've rounded up 12 looks that we can't stop thinking about and explain how to wear them.
The best new-in John Lewis buys will help you up the style stakes for the season ahead, adding polish to autumn outfit ideas. With many types of coats, some of the best dresses and accessories to match, it really is a one-stop-shop.
"The John Lewis collection for this season has to be one of the best high street offerings I've seen. With premium-quality outerwear at an affordable price point and an unbeatable footwear that can easily rival high-end picks, the retailer has really pulled out all the stops this year. After recently trying on a range of John Lewis coats and browsing the rails, I have found that the brand has perfectly balanced trendiness with sophistication." says Amelia, woman&home senior fashion writer.
RRP: £109 | Floral dresses aren't just for summer and this printed design taps into this season's dress trends for 2023 with its scattered bloom design. Wearable from AM to PM. In the day add it to your brown boot outfits, adding sleek black heels for evening wear.
RRP: £179 | The best black boots have proven themselves time and time again to be integral to a shoe capsule wardrobe. This over the knee pair taps into the latest boot trends and thanks to their height will work with dresses, leggings and skinny jeans alike.
RRP: £179 | The best wool coats will see you through many winters and we love the twist on a classic trench coat that John Lewis have used here. The self fabric tie belt helps to highlight your shape, and can be swapped for a leather belt for added interest.
RRP: £85 | The best cashmere jumpers are a fixture in our winter capsule wardrobes, regulating our body temperatures and keeping us just the right side of cosy. This classic V-neck design is available in a host of colourways, making it a solid building block for winter outfit ideas.
RRP: £55 | The denim trends 2023 hailed the return of the denim skirt and there are a host of styles to choose from this season. This timeless pencil skirt in dark indigo, with a front slit is a versatile building block that can be smartened up with boots and a neat knit.
RRP: £99 | Delivering on those Chanel vibes, we love this collarless jacket as it adds more polish than a cardigan, but is a little more relaxed than a tailored blazer. The open front creates a centre panel that will help to lengthen your frame.
RRP: £140 | One of the best knitwear brands, John Lewis has a great range of basics in high quality fabrications. The fold over collar on this design offers a sportier feel that's ideal for a smart weekend ensemble. Pair with your best straight leg jeans and chunky soled boots.
RRP: £65 | The best shirt dresses are a perfect addition to a work capsule wardrobe and this design with its dark base feels instantly polished. Wearable with boots, heels and even loafers, this is a softer take on tailoring that will see you through from AM to PM with ease.
RRP: £59 | Metallics are a big fashion colour trend for 2023 and this pleated skirt is a great way to add the trend to your rotation. The touch of sparkle makes it festive season ready, so consider this piece for after work drinks, or what to wear on Christmas day.
RRP: £399 | If you love the best leather jackets, try a leather trench for size. Exceptionally chic, this chocolate brown design is simply divine, with the tie waist belt ideal for cinching you in. The luxe leather is a sleek rival to a Burberry trench coat this season.
RRP: £65 | The best loafers for women give any ensemble a smart finish. In a soft tan leather, this pair will render any outfit office-ready and can be worn with jeans, suiting or dresses for a grown up spin. The lack of detail makes them a great pair of Quiet Luxury shoes.
RRP: £99 | Swap out black handbags for tan, for maximum all-year wear. This camel hue will pair with all neutrals and will feel light and bright with white and cool colours in the summer, but will remain directional for autumn. The bucket style design is one of the top autumn/winter handbag trends for 2023 too.
Are John Lewis clothes good quality?
John Lewis clothes are considered to be very good quality and reasonably priced. The multi-brand retailer and department store sells a vast array of products and has many items of clothing from other, well recognised and loved brands, but the in-house John Lewis & Partner labels should not be ignored. From main range 'John Lewis', to And/Or and Any Day collections, there is a lot of choice, with all three divisions largely opting for timeless styles that you can slot easily into your capsule wardrobe.
When it comes to autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, the brand has interpreted these into wearable styles with longevity, ensuring that any purchase can be part of your wardrobe for years to come.
