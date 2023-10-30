I'm a fashion editor, and these are the best new-in at John Lewis items that are on my shopping list for the new season

A stalwart of the British high street, John Lewis is a department store that has a special place in many hearts. With a multi-brand and product offering, it's easy to feel a little overwhelmed with the choice on offer, but we're here to tell you that this season, John Lewis' in-house labels have excelled themselves.

The John Lewis & Partners fashion family consists of three in-house streams. And/Or, Any Day and John Lewis core and when it comes to topping up your autumn capsule wardrobe, you'll struggle not to fill your shopping basket with goodies. Taking note of the latest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, the brand's designers have translated the runway looks into wearable and timeless separates and figure-flattering dresses for a grown-up take on even the most youthful of styles.

John Lewis & Partners is known for its quality and this really comes through in the new season, which has some of the best winter coats, chic AM to PM dresses and well-crafted accessories to make refreshing your wardrobe a breeze. We've rounded up 12 looks that we can't stop thinking about and explain how to wear them.

Best new-in John Lewis style buys

The best new-in John Lewis buys will help you up the style stakes for the season ahead, adding polish to autumn outfit ideas. With many types of coats, some of the best dresses and accessories to match, it really is a one-stop-shop.

"The John Lewis collection for this season has to be one of the best high street offerings I've seen. With premium-quality outerwear at an affordable price point and an unbeatable footwear that can easily rival high-end picks, the retailer has really pulled out all the stops this year. After recently trying on a range of John Lewis coats and browsing the rails, I have found that the brand has perfectly balanced trendiness with sophistication." says Amelia, woman&home senior fashion writer.

Amelia Yeomans Social Links Navigation Senior Writer Amelia is a senior fashion and beauty writer at woman&home with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University. She covers everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red-carpet events.