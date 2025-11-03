Two of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands have collaborated and the range is the perfect blend of practical design and heritage style

When it comes to trusted and well-loved outdoorsy brands, SOREL and Barbour are both up there with the very best, so you can imagine our joy at W&H HQ, when we discovered that these two iconic labels have come together to create a new collaborative collection that has landed just in time for our autumn outfit ideas.

Sorel, the much-loved Canadian footwear label, has teamed up with classic British clothing brand, Barbour, to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of high-tech and durable shoes that will look after your feet in style. Whether you are heading up a mountain or just doing the school run, these weather-ready boots and trainers will keep your feet warm, dry and well-supported, and with a high fashion spin that really works. On top of the impressive footwear line-up, there is also a waxed puffer jacket available, which gives the traditional heritage coat a modern rework, tapping into one of the best winter coat trends of the season.

And if you love either of these brands, you're in good company, as Kate Middleton has worn both brands countless times over the years. In fact, both SOREL and Barbour have been championed by the Royal family regularly, so when it comes to Royal-related fashion buys, this new launch feels like the ultimate fusion.

(Image credit: SOREL x Barbour)

Shop the Collection

SOREL x Barbour Caribou Horizon™ GTX Winter Boots £345 at SOREL Footwear This reimagined take on the fan-favourite Caribou Horizon boot, is at the top of our shopping list. The waterproof pair, is made from real leather and Gortex, and features a flash of tartan on the tongue as well as a corduroy trim. They are ready for everything from muddy puddles in the park to a heavy snowstorm.

We like that the whole collection is unisex, and covers UK shoe sizes 3-14, and the jacket is available in sizes XS-XXL, which makes it really accessible and wearable. It's worth noting that the website recommends that women size down when buying the cover-up, though - so make sure you check the measurements before adding to your basket.

The heritage aesthetic is a massive autumn/winter fashion trend for 2025, and this practical-meets-chic range shows it off perfectly. Although the footwear is made with durability and technology at the forefront, each pair has been designed cleverly and with a much more stylish feel than your average walking boots, so you can easily add them as a footnote to a tweed jacket and jeans outfit or a pleated skirt and woolly jumper ensemble without them looking or feeling out of place. The bomber jacket is even easier to wear - sling it over any weekend outfit for a warm extra layer that will boost your off-duty wardrobe now and for years to come.

There is a reason the Royals have trusted both these brands for so long - every piece is well-made, looks good, and will stand the test of time. We predict this gorgeous range will sell fast, so run, don't walk.