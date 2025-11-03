Two of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands have collaborated and the range is the perfect blend of practical design and heritage style
The iconic labels have come together to create a chic outdoors-ready collection of hero pieces that is bound to sell out fast.
When it comes to trusted and well-loved outdoorsy brands, SOREL and Barbour are both up there with the very best, so you can imagine our joy at W&H HQ, when we discovered that these two iconic labels have come together to create a new collaborative collection that has landed just in time for our autumn outfit ideas.
Sorel, the much-loved Canadian footwear label, has teamed up with classic British clothing brand, Barbour, to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of high-tech and durable shoes that will look after your feet in style. Whether you are heading up a mountain or just doing the school run, these weather-ready boots and trainers will keep your feet warm, dry and well-supported, and with a high fashion spin that really works. On top of the impressive footwear line-up, there is also a waxed puffer jacket available, which gives the traditional heritage coat a modern rework, tapping into one of the best winter coat trends of the season.
And if you love either of these brands, you're in good company, as Kate Middleton has worn both brands countless times over the years. In fact, both SOREL and Barbour have been championed by the Royal family regularly, so when it comes to Royal-related fashion buys, this new launch feels like the ultimate fusion.
Shop the Collection
This reimagined take on the fan-favourite Caribou Horizon boot, is at the top of our shopping list. The waterproof pair, is made from real leather and Gortex, and features a flash of tartan on the tongue as well as a corduroy trim. They are ready for everything from muddy puddles in the park to a heavy snowstorm.
This sleeker-looking walking boot is also waterproof and has a chunky sole to avoid any slip-ups, but has been designed to feel lightweight to wear. Inside, you'll find a removable moulded footbed to support your feet too.
This fusion between old school Barbour wax jacket and modern bomber will add some oomph to even the simplest of looks. The down-filled quilted design complete with a corduroy collar works together beautifully, and will keep you extra toastie on a chilly morning.
These hard-working and chic trainers will keep you comfortable on the busiest of days, as they contain a light foam mid-sole that won't weigh you down. As well as feeling great, the khaki and tan tones will work well with most autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 too.
We like that the whole collection is unisex, and covers UK shoe sizes 3-14, and the jacket is available in sizes XS-XXL, which makes it really accessible and wearable. It's worth noting that the website recommends that women size down when buying the cover-up, though - so make sure you check the measurements before adding to your basket.
The heritage aesthetic is a massive autumn/winter fashion trend for 2025, and this practical-meets-chic range shows it off perfectly. Although the footwear is made with durability and technology at the forefront, each pair has been designed cleverly and with a much more stylish feel than your average walking boots, so you can easily add them as a footnote to a tweed jacket and jeans outfit or a pleated skirt and woolly jumper ensemble without them looking or feeling out of place. The bomber jacket is even easier to wear - sling it over any weekend outfit for a warm extra layer that will boost your off-duty wardrobe now and for years to come.
There is a reason the Royals have trusted both these brands for so long - every piece is well-made, looks good, and will stand the test of time. We predict this gorgeous range will sell fast, so run, don't walk.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.