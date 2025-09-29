Patch pocket jeans are everywhere this season, and Sienna Miller is the ultimate inspiration
Wide leg, cropped, flared - anything goes, as long as they have those distinctive little pockets on the front
They might not have been on our bingo card of the denim trends 2025, but patch pocket jeans are everywhere you look on the high street at the moment. In many ways, it makes sense, since we're seeing a big resurgence of 70s trends such as suede jackets, retro trainers and flared denim.
Patch pockets are such a subtle detail that will make classic denim feel bang up to date, but it's also very flattering, since the denim tends to be high-waisted, plus the patch pockets are strategically placed to flatter the natural curves of your hips.
But don't just take my word for it. Patch pocket jeans are a favourite of one of our all-time favourite fashionistas, Sienna Miller. She wore a pair by Louis Vuitton to the label's show at Paris Fashion Week back in March 2018, and didn't she look incredibly chic? In a mid-blue wash, they're a really easy style of denim to work into your autumn outfit ideas, and I love that Sienna teamed hers with a frilly multicoloured knit, a black and white bag and a pair of pointed heels.
Shop patch pocket jeans
Editor's pick
I think these are my favourites, thanks to the tailored high waist and slightly cropped length. They're available in three colours, and you can currently get 15% off new styles at Boden (including these jeans) using the code WXVK.
These button-down high-waist jeans are possibly the comfiest jeans I've ever worn. They look much more expensive than they are, and they're very lightweight if you prefer that to rigid denim.
These are almost sold out, but I couldn't resist showing you M&S's take on the trend. The British clothing brand is just unstoppable at the moment!
Pair these with some adidas Sambas to show your trending trainers off in all their glory. Simply add a colour pop knit and you've got a really effortlessly stylish autumn look.
If you're wondering what shoes to pair with patch pocket jeans, your most comfortable trainers and trusty ankle boots will definitely do the trick. On warmer days, ballet flats will also work, and for special occasions, 70s-style platforms will add to the vintage vibe.
They're a really good starting point for jeans and a blazer combinations, too. Just add a white T-shirt, a crisp black jacket and tie a cardigan around your shoulders to keep the chill at bay.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
