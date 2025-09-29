Patch pocket jeans are everywhere this season, and Sienna Miller is the ultimate inspiration

They might not have been on our bingo card of the denim trends 2025, but patch pocket jeans are everywhere you look on the high street at the moment. In many ways, it makes sense, since we're seeing a big resurgence of 70s trends such as suede jackets, retro trainers and flared denim.

Patch pockets are such a subtle detail that will make classic denim feel bang up to date, but it's also very flattering, since the denim tends to be high-waisted, plus the patch pockets are strategically placed to flatter the natural curves of your hips.

But don't just take my word for it. Patch pocket jeans are a favourite of one of our all-time favourite fashionistas, Sienna Miller. She wore a pair by Louis Vuitton to the label's show at Paris Fashion Week back in March 2018, and didn't she look incredibly chic? In a mid-blue wash, they're a really easy style of denim to work into your autumn outfit ideas, and I love that Sienna teamed hers with a frilly multicoloured knit, a black and white bag and a pair of pointed heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop patch pocket jeans

If you're wondering what shoes to pair with patch pocket jeans, your most comfortable trainers and trusty ankle boots will definitely do the trick. On warmer days, ballet flats will also work, and for special occasions, 70s-style platforms will add to the vintage vibe.

They're a really good starting point for jeans and a blazer combinations, too. Just add a white T-shirt, a crisp black jacket and tie a cardigan around your shoulders to keep the chill at bay.