Sandra Bullock's floral midi is the dress that will see you through late summer days and long into next season

There has been a lot of noise around filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 lately, and whilst I'm certainly not complaining (I love to see all of the outfit spoilers!), there's another huge sequel in the pipeline that could give the movie a run for its money when it comes to style.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are reprising their roles as the Owens sisters for Practical Magic 2. The original was a cult classic from the 90s, and although we'll have to wait until next year to see it in full, Nicole gave us a sneak peek via a recent Instagram post.

They're both wearing midi dresses that are the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe staples, but it was Sandra's dress that particularly caught my attention. It might surprise you to find out it's by British clothing brand Rixo, and it is quite simply the perfect investment for this time of year.

Sandra's exact dress is the 'Amina' in Carnation Slate (pictured below), which features a plunging neckline, dipped hem and a contrast black lace trim around the bustline. The exact colorway has now sold out, but the good news is there's a really similar print that's still up for grabs, and it's now reduced in the sale.

Rixo Amina Midi Dress $235 / £155 (was $395 / £265) at Rixo Available in both regular and petite, I'm so surprised to see this dress reduced in a rare Rixo sale. There are plenty of sizes left, but don't expect it to stay that way for long! Nobody's Child Red Ditsy Floral Sophia Midi Dress $182 / £95 at Nobody's Child This Nobody's Child option is a really close match to the Rixo original, and right now you can get 20% off everything with the code BANKHOL20 Miss Selfridge Lace Trim Button Up Maxi Dress in Black Ditsy $64.99 / £39.99 at Asos Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but florals for fall are my favorite. This will work well with a chunky knit layered over the top when the cool weather kicks in.

The 'Amina' dress is a big hit with Rixo fans, and customers have written glowing reviews like: "Such a flattering cut dress. It drapes in all the right places yet doesn’t accentuate my tummy. True to size. The material is lightweight and soft. The proportions are just perfect. I’m 5’4” and it hits at my ankles which is what I love. It makes me feel really good and I will be back to buy more colours in this design!".

Several shoppers do note that they added a stitch to the neckline so it's easier to wear with your best bras underneath.

How to style yours

A floral midi will be beautifully breezy teamed with sandals while the sun is still shining, but it will look incredibly stylish with just a switch of footwear as we head into fall.

Looking for a bag to wear with your dress? Sandra was recently photographed filming more scenes for Practical Magic 2, carrying this bag from the Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collection.

I bought this woven tote earlier in the summer, and I don't think I've ever received so many compliments on a bag. It's well worth signing up for back-in-stock notifications.