I've waited 20 years for The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie, here's why I'm soaking up every outfit spoiler I can find

Along with my brilliant team of fashion writers, we've been carefully dissecting every look we've spotted from the next instalment of The Devil Wears Prada 2, fully diving back into the wonderful wardrobes of Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton. And although it's been 20 years, it's felt like we've instantly reconnected; you know, the kind of friends where it feels like no time has passed at all, no matter how long you've been apart.

Filming on the streets of New York, the summer outfit ideas from the set have been coming in thick and fast, and with both professional and amateur paparazzi on seemingly every corner, my social media feeds reveal more behind-the-scenes snaps with every swipe. But many fans are worried that the film is getting too much exposure at such an early stage. Have we seen too much? Is knowing the trio's wardrobe intimately almost an entire year before the release date (1st May, mark your diaries) taking the enjoyment out of it all?

In a nutshell, for me, and many other style lovers, the answer is no. For those of us who saw the film on release, in cinemas, we've waited two decades for this cult movie to make a return, and we're going to revel in every moment. But not only am I enjoying the preview, this little window back into their world is also a great indicator of next year's trending looks.

Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs for The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

I have no doubt that the looks in the film will influence shopping habits

Releasing the movie on May 1st is not just about coinciding with the MET Gala, although surely the main characters will all be some of the most anticipated guests for this year's event, which will be three nights later. It's also when the spring fashion season really gets going. Sure, February is switch over time, but by May, the warm weather is starting to hit, and Andy and friends are going to be influencing high street trends for sure.

The aesthetics in this movie, whether you like it or not, are going to be part of what dictates our wardrobes come spring/summer, and the influence of this movie from a style culture point of view is expected to be massive. This means that brands associated with the movie should also see an uptick in popularity, so keeping an eye out now will help you become an early style investor.

Although we are largely spotting already big-name brands, from the likes of Coach and Valentino to Gabriela Hearst and Agolde, the clothing credits for the film are a key indicator of which labels are set to be most influential in the months ahead. And while we have found many exact matches that you can snap up right now, the outfits in the movie are a strong indication of which fashion trends from spring/summer 2025 will roll into next year too.

Let me know what you think at the end of the article. Are you loving or hating the previews of Miranda, Andy and Emily's outfits?

A selection of Meryl Streep's outfits on The Devil Wears Prada 2, where she reprises her role as Miranda Priestly (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outfits tell me so much about where the characters are holding 20 years later

With three distinct style personalities, I'm enjoying seeing how the wardrobe team have moved the characters on aesthetically, with Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt, rumoured to now be a high-powered executive at Dior, set to wear the French clothing brand throughout the film. This already tells me that the former assistant will still be focused on being seen in the most directional looks, however impractical they may be.

Queen of Runway, Meryl Streep, has been spotted in multiple quiet luxury outfits, looking every inch the high-powered editor, as she once again takes on the role of Miranda Priestly. Meanwhile, Andy Sachs looks far more comfortable, polished and trend-worthy than when we originally met the young and idealistic journalist.

How the lives of all the characters have moved on is something we're yet to discover, but if their trappings are anything to go by, everyone is doing rather well for themselves, although there are rumours that revenge is still a dish best served cold.

Emily Blunt playing Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The final image on the right is Emily leaving set (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm sure that there are lots of looks we won't see until the big screen, too

Although I appreciate that for some, it might feel like we've already seen it all, these are merely breadcrumbs to build excitement, and there will, I'm sure of it, be so many magical style moments yet to come. As freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski explains:

"While so many fans are up in arms at seeing Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly’s outfits during the filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2, I’m embracing this sneak peek with both bracelet-clad arms. As someone who once worked in the costume department for several Hollywood films, I know that soon enough, the cast and crew will swap their outdoor locations for studio sound stages, disappearing from our feeds. What we’re seeing now will be such a small selection - think of these outfits as the amuse bouche to the mega fashion feast that’s yet to come next year."

I've waited 20-years for this style reunion, I'm going to enjoy it

Just like with avoiding the results of a sports match, or the ending of a must-read or must-watch movie, our instant gratification world makes it pretty hard to avoid spoilers in any field.

The democratisation of fashion shows, with runways streamed onto social media platforms as they're happening, has equally levelled the playing field for all of those who want even just a small access pass to the world that Miranda, Andy and Emily sometimes take for granted.

I'm seeing the preview of the film looks as just that. With the film almost a year away, the chances are we'll have long forgotten every minor detail, but seeing them now gives those who do want to draw on the style influence the opportunity to get ahead of the style game. And I for one, am going to make sure we keep you in the loop.

Some of our favourite exact matches so far

Keep checking back in, as we will be hunting down exact matches and great affordable lookalikes to the wardrobe choices of our favourite The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars, so if you want to get next year's style right now, we can help you stay ahead of the fashion game.