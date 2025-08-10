I'm 5"2 and often struggle to find shorts that fit but Rachel Steven's tailored look has made me reconsider this summer staple

A tricky item to shop for, if you've been wondering how to style shorts, especially if, like me, you're 5"2; then make sure you take note of Rachel Stevens' latest look. The petite popstar just nailed tailored Bermuda shorts, one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, and it's a look we can so easily recreate.

The 5"1 songstress attended the premiere of 'Freakier Friday' in central London wearing a pair of tailored Bermuda shorts from the new M&S England Collection and a black short-sleeved blazer which she cinched in with a Saint Laurent belt. The chic ensemble looked amazing on her petite frame, and Rachel styled it perfectly with just pointed sling-backs and understated jewellery. The whole look was ideal for a star-studded event, and the celeb’s smart take on shorts has made me rethink my avoidance of the summer-ready bottoms, and to give them a go again.

Rachel's combination worked nicely for a red carpet event, but even if you haven't got a star-studded party in the diary, you could easily make this look work as one of your new date night outfits or a chic summer outfit idea for work. Sadly, the celeb's M&S shorts have now sold out, but I've found some perfect alternatives.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

If like me, you have struggled with shorts, try taking styling notes from Rachel. Making the staple work on a shorter frame is all about creating proportionate balance throughout your silhouette. Opt for tailored and sharper styles that won't swamp you in loose or heavy fabric, and I imagine that Rachel shopped from the ‘petite range’ to find the perfect length for her. Opting for items designed for your height means that the dimensions will sit better at your waist, hips and thighs for the most flattering finish overall.

Pair your shorts with everything from a silky blouse to a graphic t-shirt, but always tuck your top in for plenty of waist definition and shape.