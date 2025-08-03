Pamela Anderson makes a compelling case for wearing this statement hue head-to-toe with this head-turning look

The actress' royal blue look has my seal of approval

If you're looking for a way to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe, might I suggest taking a leaf out of Pamela Anderson's style book and adding a head-to-toe colour look that is sure to brighten your day.

While Anderson might've once been famous for donning a dazzlingly bright red swimsuit in her Baywatch days, this time she chose an equally eye-popping look in another jewel-toned hue.

If you've ever wanted to add brights to your wardrobe but found yourself asking what colour suits me?, this bright blue shade is flattering on all skin tones, particularly if you're looking for inspiration for new summer outfit ideas.

MAKE A STYLE STATEMENT IN A TRUE BLUE LOOK

The Naked Gun star was spotted in New York City wearing a royal blue pussy bow blouse and matching pencil skirt as she continued her promotional tour for the movie. The custom skirt and top were courtesy of Italian fashion label Akris Punto, and the fitted, vintage-inspired aesthetic was further complemented by carefully selected accessories and hair styling.

Further adding to her fifties-bombshell inspired look, Anderson wore her hair in a slicked back side parting with flicked up ends, complementing her hairstyle with a pair of tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses. One of the biggest sunglasses trends 2025, this classic frame shape is the perfect way to add a touch of retro style to any outfit.

When it comes to head-to-toe colour drenching, it might be tempting to go all in with matching shoes, but we love how Pamela opted for a pair of towering heels that almost matched her skin tone instead. This clever styling hack creates a flattering leg-lengthening illusion, adding height but also creating an uninterrupted eyeline, streamlining her silhouette to perfection.

Pamela Anderson wearing a blue outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whistles blue skirt
Whistles
Royal Blue Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt

If you're looking for a slightly more versatile skirt shape, swap the pencil for a midi instead. Styling a satin slip skirt is a breeze as there are many ways to wear it, from t-shirts to blouses and even sweaters as the weather turns, a slip skirt works with them all.

Hobbs royal blue midi dress with belt detail
Hobbs
Meadow Belted Fit and Flare Dress

If you're looking for a shortcut to get the head-to-toe colour look, swap separates for a midi dress. This belted style has a similar fitted silhouette, and the self-tie belt helps to cinch in your waist, creating hourglass curves.

blue boatneck blouse, AkrisSame brand
Akris Punto
Royal Blue Silk-Crepe Boatneck Blouse

Steal a touch of Anderson's style with this blouse from Akris Punto, the same label she's wearing. The boatneck is a flattering alternative to the pussy bow and offers a smoother frontage and less fuss. Pair this with a coordinating skirt, or use it to refresh a jeans and a nice top ensemble.

Swarovski stud earrings
Swarovski
Round Cut Crystal Stud Earrings

A pair of classic studded earrings is a stylish finishing touch to any outfit, drawing the eye to the face. Swarovski's round cut studs will add sparkle to every look.

Le Specs cats eye sunglasses, tortoiseshell and yellow lenses
Le Specs
Dark Tortoiseshell Cat's Eye Sunglasses

We love the exaggerrated upturned corners of Pamela's cat's eye sunglasses. This shape gives a contemporary twist to a timelessly flattering frame.

Gianvito Rossi leather pumps, nude
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito 105 Nude Leather Pumps

If you're looking to invest in a pair of designer shoes, Gianvito Rossi's leather pumps are a celebrity and Royal favourite (even Kate Middleton has worn the brand) for both their timeless look, but also their comfort.

If you're not sure that royal blue is the shade for you, there are still several style tips that we can take away from Pamela Anderson's elegant look. This silhouette makes a great option if you're looking for new date night outfit ideas.

If you want to dress the look down, try swapping the pussy bow blouse for a crisp white t-shirt, a great smart casual outfit, and add a leather jacket for a touch of rock chick chic.

Want to add flats? Rather than adding white trainers, this outfit will retain it's timeless look with a pair of comfortable, stylish sandals or a pair of on-trend ballet pumps too.

