Pamela Anderson makes a compelling case for wearing this statement hue head-to-toe with this head-turning look
The actress' royal blue look has my seal of approval
If you're looking for a way to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe, might I suggest taking a leaf out of Pamela Anderson's style book and adding a head-to-toe colour look that is sure to brighten your day.
While Anderson might've once been famous for donning a dazzlingly bright red swimsuit in her Baywatch days, this time she chose an equally eye-popping look in another jewel-toned hue.
If you've ever wanted to add brights to your wardrobe but found yourself asking what colour suits me?, this bright blue shade is flattering on all skin tones, particularly if you're looking for inspiration for new summer outfit ideas.
MAKE A STYLE STATEMENT IN A TRUE BLUE LOOK
The Naked Gun star was spotted in New York City wearing a royal blue pussy bow blouse and matching pencil skirt as she continued her promotional tour for the movie. The custom skirt and top were courtesy of Italian fashion label Akris Punto, and the fitted, vintage-inspired aesthetic was further complemented by carefully selected accessories and hair styling.
Further adding to her fifties-bombshell inspired look, Anderson wore her hair in a slicked back side parting with flicked up ends, complementing her hairstyle with a pair of tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses. One of the biggest sunglasses trends 2025, this classic frame shape is the perfect way to add a touch of retro style to any outfit.
When it comes to head-to-toe colour drenching, it might be tempting to go all in with matching shoes, but we love how Pamela opted for a pair of towering heels that almost matched her skin tone instead. This clever styling hack creates a flattering leg-lengthening illusion, adding height but also creating an uninterrupted eyeline, streamlining her silhouette to perfection.
Shop the look
If you're looking for a slightly more versatile skirt shape, swap the pencil for a midi instead. Styling a satin slip skirt is a breeze as there are many ways to wear it, from t-shirts to blouses and even sweaters as the weather turns, a slip skirt works with them all.
Same brand
Steal a touch of Anderson's style with this blouse from Akris Punto, the same label she's wearing. The boatneck is a flattering alternative to the pussy bow and offers a smoother frontage and less fuss. Pair this with a coordinating skirt, or use it to refresh a jeans and a nice top ensemble.
If you're not sure that royal blue is the shade for you, there are still several style tips that we can take away from Pamela Anderson's elegant look. This silhouette makes a great option if you're looking for new date night outfit ideas.
If you want to dress the look down, try swapping the pussy bow blouse for a crisp white t-shirt, a great smart casual outfit, and add a leather jacket for a touch of rock chick chic.
Want to add flats? Rather than adding white trainers, this outfit will retain it's timeless look with a pair of comfortable, stylish sandals or a pair of on-trend ballet pumps too.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.