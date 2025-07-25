Pamela Anderson embraces the butter yellow trend as she steps out in this effortless, easy-to-recreate look

Stepping out in style, Pamela Anderson channeled the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 in a gorgeous butter yellow ensemble, which was the perfect match to temperamental British weather.

With a preppy flair, the sports luxe look featured a light, cotton cable knit sweater from American clothing designer, Ralph Lauren, with the brand's Polo player emblem visible on the top corner of the jumper. Opting for a block colour outfit, Pamela Anderson teamed it with a feminine and figure-flattering full A-line skirt, which skimmed her ankles.

Finishing off this demure ensemble with a touch of quirkiness, Pamela opted for a white tennis shoe by French designer, Jacquemus. Just a fortnight after Wimbledon, Pamela's white trainers featured sheer mesh sides, making them appear almost like sandals at first glance. Adding a white shoe was a great choice, demonstrating how to wear butter yellow with elegance.

(Image credit: Getty)

Pamela Anderson steps out in the season's must-have colourway, butter yellow

The elegant ensemble reflected Pamela's sophisticated and elegant style. Reference vintage '50s aesthetics, the actress opted for a fit and flare silhouette that highlighted her hourglass curves.

One of the most relatable celebrity outfits we have seen in a long time, this look is super easy to recreate, thanks in part to the directional butter yellow hue, but also because of the timeless and practical pieces Pamela used to create this look.

An A-line skirt is a staple; it's airy enough for what to wear in the heat, and chic enough for summer outfits for work. Just poking out from underneath the sweater's collar, we can see Pamela layered her cable knit with a coordinating butter yellow t-shirt. A brilliant choice for changeable British weather and for moving between air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned spaces.

Get the look

Keeping accessories low-key, Pamela Anderson opted for a pair of chunky gold huggie hoops. The metallic hue worked well with the pastel outfit, and the gold naturally gelled with the yellow tone of the overall look.

Pamela Anderson is constantly surprising us with her excellent style options, but we love it best when she wears something relatable that we can easily recreate. Aside from the trending butter yellow hue, Pamela has worked the proportions on this ensemble well.

The A-line skirt, teamed with a fitted jumper, helps to highlight her hourglass figure, and even with the ankle-skimming skirt, thanks to the defined waistline, this outfit doesn't need a pair of heels to finish it off. Meaning that Pamela has truly ticked the box for a comfortable but stylish outfit.

Whether you recreate this look in the same or similar hue, or simply take notes on the silhouette, this is an excellent summer outfit idea that you can wear again and again.