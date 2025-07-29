Nicole Scherzinger's latest look has made me reconsider this wardrobe staple for summer date night outfits

Nicole Scherzinger may have recently wrapped her award-winning Broadway run starring in Sunset Boulevard, but it's her outfits that are turning our heads right now. Tapping into one of the latest denim trends for 2025, the singer looked gorgeous in a bodycon denim dress that made for a strong option for summer date night outfit ideas.

Scherzinger was spotted on her way to appear on The View in a stretch denim dress from Brandon Maxwell's Pre-Fall AW25 collection that fitted her like a glove. In a cool, dark wash, this dress ticked a lot of style boxes and managed to perfectly toe the line between smart casual style.

Featuring a bust-hugging square neckline, a midaxi length hem, Nicole's dress had a thigh-high slit to allow for ease of movement. Finishing the ensemble with a pair of tan stiletto heels, the star perfectly demonstrated the ideal shoes to wear with navy in the process.

FORGET YOUR JEANS, TRY THIS DENIM STYLE INSTEAD

Complementing her fitted denim dress, Scherzinger contrasted the slick look with a selection of chunky wooden and gold bracelets and rings but chose to keep her neck clear, allowing the neckline of the dress to frame her decolletage.

When wearing such a fitted dress, it's often a good idea to add the best shapewear underneath to create a smooth, streamlined silhouette. The best bras will also help lift and support your curves all day long.

The actress finished her outfit soft, wavy hair and a pair of classic Christian Louboutin slingback heels in tan leather for the picture-perfect look that I'll be adding to my smart casual outfit ideas immediately.

A denim dress doesn't just have to be for summer. We love how Nicole's styled it with towering heels and statement jewellery for a glamorous look that wouldn't go amiss if you're looking for something for date night, but, a strong investment; this dress style will also carry through to next season.

As temperatures drop, it's easy to style this dress for cool weather too. Simply update your dark denim dress with your best knee-high boots and a slick black polo neck underneath for a winter-ready spin on this dress, which also gives it more of a daytime feel too.