Natalie Portman just wore the best UGG Tasman lookalikes in New York – and we've found her exact shoes on Amazon

There's something about the turn of the season that makes me immediately assess my footwear selection – and Natalie Portman has just offered the perfect inspiration for a fall outfit idea. In New York, on the set of Good Sex, Portman wore relaxed sweatpants, a simple white t-shirt, and some of the best UGG Tasman lookalikes from Californian company Bearpaw.

UGG Tasman's have been everywhere in passing seasons, cementing their place as some of the best slippers to invest in, and a footwear choice that's versatile enough to wear out and about. Whilst I love the original, they aren't the most affordable footwear staple, which is why Natalie's shearling slip-ons are a fall must-have – and one of the best designer lookalikes I've spotted in recent weeks.

Portman wears the Bearpaw Women's Tabitha Loafer, which features a soft wool lining, suede exterior, and a light rubber sole. What's also great about this style is that they not only will they keep your feet cozy, they will also pair effortlessly with other staples from your fall capsule closet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're wondering how to style UGGs or similar clog silhouettes, the Tasman or slip-on styles work surprisingly well for everyday wear. Consider finishing off your white jeans outfits with them, or take a note of Portman's relaxed attire. Soft sweatpants and a simple t-shirt will work for running errands, just pop your favorite cardigan over top for an extra layer of warmth.

Shop Natalie's exact slippers & more Bearpaw styles

exact match Bearpaw Women's Tabitha Loafer $77.12 / £57.30 at Amazon These versatile slippers are great for both wearing indoors and out. They feature a soft wool lining, a suede exterior protected by rain and stain repellent, and a lightweight rubber sole. Bearpaw Women's Loki Ii Slippers $69.61/ £42.77 at Amazon From the same brand Bearpaw these cozy slippers are more of an indoor style. They feature soft suede uppers with a wool interior that offers maximum comfort and warmth. Bearpaw Women's Super Shorty Ankle Boot $99.98/ £74.26 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for the best winter boots, look no further. Offering a durable rubber sole that's designed for both indoor and outdoor wear and a soft wool lining, these will look and feel good.

Shop more UGG Tasman alternatives

Regetta Risley Waterproof Flat Mules $40.39 / £30 at Amazon With a waterproof material, these Regetta mules are ideal for the wet and cold season ahead. They have even been recommended by our woman&home Editor Kerrie Hughes. Read the full review here. Fitory Women's Slipper Boots Shoes $40.38/£29.99 at Amazon With plenty of five star reviews these are another Tasman lookalike to consider. They feature a similar patterned detailing around the exterior and the same slip-on design. Sole London Women's Ladies Slippers Shoe Boots $21.53/£15.99 at Amazon These slippers are lined with faux fur for warmth and insulation and they mimic the same look and feel as the Tasman. Plus they are made with a durable sole to provide support and extra grip in cold conditions.

Choosing the right pair of slippers is more than just about comfort; it's also about longevity. Look for styles with sturdy rubber soles, making them suitable for wearing both inside and out of the home. Designs with linings made from natural fibers, such as wool or shearling, tend to be better at retaining warmth, so always check the material descriptions.

Styles like the Bearpaw Tabitha Loafer tick all of the boxes, offering a similar timeless design to the UGG Tasman's but at a much more affordable price.