Natalie Portman just wore the best UGG Tasman lookalikes in New York – and we've found her exact shoes on Amazon
Snug footwear season has begun, and Natalie Portman's affordable slip-ons are an absolute must-have
There's something about the turn of the season that makes me immediately assess my footwear selection – and Natalie Portman has just offered the perfect inspiration for a fall outfit idea. In New York, on the set of Good Sex, Portman wore relaxed sweatpants, a simple white t-shirt, and some of the best UGG Tasman lookalikes from Californian company Bearpaw.
UGG Tasman's have been everywhere in passing seasons, cementing their place as some of the best slippers to invest in, and a footwear choice that's versatile enough to wear out and about. Whilst I love the original, they aren't the most affordable footwear staple, which is why Natalie's shearling slip-ons are a fall must-have – and one of the best designer lookalikes I've spotted in recent weeks.
Portman wears the Bearpaw Women's Tabitha Loafer, which features a soft wool lining, suede exterior, and a light rubber sole. What's also great about this style is that they not only will they keep your feet cozy, they will also pair effortlessly with other staples from your fall capsule closet.
If you're wondering how to style UGGs or similar clog silhouettes, the Tasman or slip-on styles work surprisingly well for everyday wear. Consider finishing off your white jeans outfits with them, or take a note of Portman's relaxed attire. Soft sweatpants and a simple t-shirt will work for running errands, just pop your favorite cardigan over top for an extra layer of warmth.
Shop Natalie's exact slippers & more Bearpaw styles
exact match
These versatile slippers are great for both wearing indoors and out. They feature a soft wool lining, a suede exterior protected by rain and stain repellent, and a lightweight rubber sole.
If you're on the hunt for the best winter boots, look no further. Offering a durable rubber sole that's designed for both indoor and outdoor wear and a soft wool lining, these will look and feel good.
Shop more UGG Tasman alternatives
With a waterproof material, these Regetta mules are ideal for the wet and cold season ahead. They have even been recommended by our woman&home Editor Kerrie Hughes. Read the full review here.
Choosing the right pair of slippers is more than just about comfort; it's also about longevity. Look for styles with sturdy rubber soles, making them suitable for wearing both inside and out of the home. Designs with linings made from natural fibers, such as wool or shearling, tend to be better at retaining warmth, so always check the material descriptions.
Styles like the Bearpaw Tabitha Loafer tick all of the boxes, offering a similar timeless design to the UGG Tasman's but at a much more affordable price.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.