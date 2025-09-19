Naomi Watts just wore most sophisticated autumnal outfit, with a cashmere cardigan that’s set to be a seasonal staple

As if we needed any more convincing to get cosy this autumn, Naomi Watts' autumn outfit idea has reminded us just how chic and timeless a season-ready knit can be.

Stepping out in the women's cashmere cardigan sweater by Lands' End, Naomi expertly styled the tan cardigan alongside other neutral shades of black and burgundy to get a sophisticated seasonal look.

In a light brown hue, which the brand calls ‘vicuna heather,’ her Lands' End cardigan was made all the more chic by the addition of a now-discontinued, brown leather belt from FRAME. Cinching in her waist and creating a striking silhouette against the voluminous shape of her midi skirt, we couldn’t help but also notice her stylish Saint Laurent 'Ashley' polished ankle boots. Made from burgundy leather, they set the neutral tones in the rest of her look off perfectly and proved why the timeless ankle boot will continue to be one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025.

(Image credit: Sara Jaye/WireImage/Getty Images)

Shop Cashmere Cardigans

EXACT MATCH Lands' End Women's Cashmere Cardigan Sweater £185 at Land's End Naomi is wearing this Lands' End cardigan in the colour Vicuna Heather. A subtly elegant neutral shade that's perfect for autumn. Just as she's done, you can order yours and get your initials embroidered onto the chest for a chic bit of added personalisation. Autograph Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan £95 at M&S This luxurious cardigan is so similar to Naomi's, with the same relaxed fit, button fastenings and crew neck. The light tan shade is also spot on, making it easy to recreate her look - and for nearly half the price. Boden Eva Cashmere Crew Cardigan £139 at Boden You're spoilt for choice with colours when it comes to this cardigan, with every shade from bright pink to a deep leafy green being available. This light brown is the perfect iteration to still Naomi's style.

Style Cardigans like Naomi Watts

EXACT MATCH Saint Laurent Ashley Polished-leather Ankle Boots £1,155 at Net-A-Porter They're an investment but Naomi's Saint Laurent boots are an autumnal staple that will see tons of wear over the autumn/winter seasons. Boden Isabella Cotton Sateen Skirt £60.20 (was £86) at Boden A timeless piece in any wardrobe, this black midi skirt from Boden emulates the voluminous design Naomi is wearing perfectly. Versatile, effortlessly chic and easy to wear, it's a piece that can be styled in so many different ways. Mango Square Buckle Belt £17.99 at Mango Naomi's brown belt from FRAME might not be available anymore, but this Mango one is a great lookalike. Cinching in the waist of any cardigan with a statement belt like this will elevate your look immediately.

Mocha brown might be one of the standout autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, but it doesn’t get much more timeless than Naomi’s lighter, tan take. Softening the black of her midi and adding warmth, both in terms of colour and temperature, to the outfit, the cardigan looked effortlessly chic layered over her plain white t-shirt and we love the personalised monogrammed detailing on the knit.

It’s likely you’ve already got many of the basics Naomi used to create this look in your autumn capsule wardrobe, with ankle boots, midi skirts, t-shirts and cardigans all staples for the season. But if you haven’t already invested in some cashmere knitwear, it’s certainly one to consider for style and practical warmth.

Naomi’s outfit is ideal for the current autumn weather, but when winter starts to creep in, simply add your best winter coat over the top, and a chunky scarf and you can wear this look all season long.