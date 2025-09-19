Naomi Watts just wore most sophisticated autumnal outfit, with a cashmere cardigan that’s set to be a seasonal staple
She gave a masterclass in pairing neutral autumnal tones for an effortlessly chic look
As if we needed any more convincing to get cosy this autumn, Naomi Watts' autumn outfit idea has reminded us just how chic and timeless a season-ready knit can be.
Stepping out in the women's cashmere cardigan sweater by Lands' End, Naomi expertly styled the tan cardigan alongside other neutral shades of black and burgundy to get a sophisticated seasonal look.
In a light brown hue, which the brand calls ‘vicuna heather,’ her Lands' End cardigan was made all the more chic by the addition of a now-discontinued, brown leather belt from FRAME. Cinching in her waist and creating a striking silhouette against the voluminous shape of her midi skirt, we couldn’t help but also notice her stylish Saint Laurent 'Ashley' polished ankle boots. Made from burgundy leather, they set the neutral tones in the rest of her look off perfectly and proved why the timeless ankle boot will continue to be one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025.
Shop Cashmere Cardigans
EXACT MATCH
Naomi is wearing this Lands' End cardigan in the colour Vicuna Heather. A subtly elegant neutral shade that's perfect for autumn. Just as she's done, you can order yours and get your initials embroidered onto the chest for a chic bit of added personalisation.
Style Cardigans like Naomi Watts
EXACT MATCH
They're an investment but Naomi's Saint Laurent boots are an autumnal staple that will see tons of wear over the autumn/winter seasons.
Mocha brown might be one of the standout autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, but it doesn’t get much more timeless than Naomi’s lighter, tan take. Softening the black of her midi and adding warmth, both in terms of colour and temperature, to the outfit, the cardigan looked effortlessly chic layered over her plain white t-shirt and we love the personalised monogrammed detailing on the knit.
It’s likely you’ve already got many of the basics Naomi used to create this look in your autumn capsule wardrobe, with ankle boots, midi skirts, t-shirts and cardigans all staples for the season. But if you haven’t already invested in some cashmere knitwear, it’s certainly one to consider for style and practical warmth.
Naomi’s outfit is ideal for the current autumn weather, but when winter starts to creep in, simply add your best winter coat over the top, and a chunky scarf and you can wear this look all season long.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
