Kim Cattrall brings glamour to the high street as she fronts the relaunch of this nostalgic collaboration

The OG of designer collaborations is returning to the high street, and I, for one, am excited. For millennials and above, the 'Designers at Debenhams' range was our window to the runway.

Some of the biggest names in 90s and early 2000s fashion found their way into our wardrobes thanks to the high street chain, and I know I'm not the only person with pieces still lurking in their wardrobe.

Returning with a 2025 reboot, Debenhams have brought the range back, with ASHISH (who once collaborated with Topshop) and fronted by Sex and the City actress, Kim Cattrall. Launching with a very festive collection of brightly coloured faux furs and sequin dresses that emulate the designer's love of bold hues and embellished fabrics, Kim looks dazzling in a host of party-ready looks.

(Image credit: Debenhams)

And while the brand might be bringing the concept to a new generation, but they're also hitting all the right nostalgic notes for all of us who loved it the first time around. While you may have only just started to think about your autumn outfit ideas, the collection, which fully launches on the 9th of October, is a reminder that the festive season is fast approaching.

Standout pieces from the collection include the multicoloured faux fur, calf-skimming, belted coat that Kim Cattrell is seen posing in for the launch video. Utterly glamorous and totally ASHISH, this riot of colour will undoubtedly brighten anything it's paired with.

(Image credit: Debenhams)

Looking for a more demure option? ASHISH has never been about slinking into the background, although the monochromatic faux fur iteration will do the trick for those looking for the texture without so much colour.

With all the outerwear nodding to the latest coat trend 2025 for fluffy textures, while the line stays true to Ashish's own aesthetic, it fits effortlessly into the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 too.

Designers at Debenhams | Ashish - YouTube Watch On

Putting aside the statement coats, there is a host of dresses and separates. With bold, paintbrush-style prints across tops and skirts, some topped with sequins, others left as more daywear pieces that can easily become stylish tops to wear with jeans. There is something for everyone in the range, whether you want a big injection of brightness or something a little more tame.

The sequin dresses are a particular highlight, swapping classic small sequins that are more prevalent on the high street for round disc sequins that immediately make the collection feel more special and runway-worthy.

Continuing the highly festive feel of the collection, the tinsel knits look soft and cosy, but with the right amount of party-ready too, and are ideal for slipping over camisoles or strappy dresses to give everything that holiday season makeover.

(Image credit: Debenhams)

This is hopefully the first of many exciting collaborations from the Designers at Debenhams range, although when and who with remains to be seen.

Previous collaborations included the likes of Henry Holland, Matthew Williamson, Julian MacDonald, Betty Jackson, John Rocha, Ben de Lisi, Richard Quinn and my personal favourite, Jasper Conran.

And while this is about reigniting that nostalgia, it is also about reinventing and reigniting a formula that truly worked. Giving shoppers access to a more designer-led feel, and designers a platform and entry point to new markets. A win-win situation.

(Image credit: Debenhams)

With prices for the ASHISH collection starting from just £59, this is truly designer looks on a budget price tag. Launching 8am on 9th of October, I have no doubt that looks will sell fast, so my advice? Set those alarm clocks, get into the office early, and be poised and ready to pounce.