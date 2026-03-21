Kim Cattrall poses up at storm for the second drop of Designers at Debenhams x ASHISH - the bold floral prints are perfect for spring

After huge success with the first drop, the Designers at Debenhams x ASHISH range is back, once again fronted by style icon Kim Cattall. With a bold and playful new collection, the floral-filled line is as punchy as one might expect, but also extremely wearable.

ASHISH is well known for its maximalist designs and glamorous handcrafted detailing, and the high-end label has worked its magic for high street consumers. Bold and joyful dresses and separates deliver trend-led, creative buys without the hefty price tags.

This capsule collection features punchy floral jumpers and patterned jeans as well as show-stopping dresses and contemporary spring outerwear, alongside unexpected textures and embellishments. Here are my hero buys below.

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(Image credit: Debenhams)

This range is bright, bold and full of fun, so it guarantees to lift your wardrobe, but don't be put off if you're unsure about wearing loud prints. You can easily tone down the oversized blooms and shouty shades with casual denim, neutral basics and smarter layers like a trench coat.

Just stick to one busy item in your outfit and keep the rest understated for a chic and grown-up spin. But be quick, pieces are selling fast, and some styles have already sold out.