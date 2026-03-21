Kim Cattrall poses up at storm for the second drop of Designers at Debenhams x ASHISH - the bold floral prints are perfect for spring
The actress looked incredible while showing off the designs
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After huge success with the first drop, the Designers at Debenhams x ASHISH range is back, once again fronted by style icon Kim Cattall. With a bold and playful new collection, the floral-filled line is as punchy as one might expect, but also extremely wearable.
ASHISH is well known for its maximalist designs and glamorous handcrafted detailing, and the high-end label has worked its magic for high street consumers. Bold and joyful dresses and separates deliver trend-led, creative buys without the hefty price tags.
This capsule collection features punchy floral jumpers and patterned jeans as well as show-stopping dresses and contemporary spring outerwear, alongside unexpected textures and embellishments. Here are my hero buys below.Article continues below
Shop the Collection
The 1970s have had a massive influence on spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, and this swirly design shows off the aesthetic in a very playful way.
Patterned jeans are one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, and this glitzy floral pair will do the job nicely.
This range is bright, bold and full of fun, so it guarantees to lift your wardrobe, but don't be put off if you're unsure about wearing loud prints. You can easily tone down the oversized blooms and shouty shades with casual denim, neutral basics and smarter layers like a trench coat.
Just stick to one busy item in your outfit and keep the rest understated for a chic and grown-up spin. But be quick, pieces are selling fast, and some styles have already sold out.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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