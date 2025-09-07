Katie Holmes is already carrying the must-have Marni bag of the season before it's even available to buy

Katie Holmes was one of the famous faces we spotted amongst the crowds at the US Open last week, and she absolutely aced it when it came to her spectator style as she took her seat in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Giving us some autumn outfit ideas, she showed us how to take a slinky slip dress into the new season. Katie teamed this white grid print midi dress by Silk Laundry with an oversized leather jacket, adding her favorite Schutz ballet flats, a pair of A.P.C. sunglasses and the star of the show, a brand new Marni bag.

Her lime green handbag is, in fact, so new that it hasn't even landed online yet. It's the 'Tulipea' bag by Marni, which takes inspiration from tulips and is due to be available this month. It will tick plenty of the handbag trends 2025 off your list, and as Katie proves, the pop of lime green is perfect for adding a bit of interest to an otherwise black and white outfit. Move over, tan and black leather bags!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie's look

Katie certainly knows a thing or two about handbags. She recently reignited our love for the iconic Chloe Paddington bag from the Noughties, and she's also got styles ranging from Dune to DeMellier in her collection. So you can bet your bottom dollar that a bag Katie is championing so early on in the season will be huge. Watch this space...