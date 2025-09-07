Katie Holmes is already carrying the must-have Marni bag of the season before it's even available to buy
Her lime green bag is an unusual choice, but I'm convinced
Katie Holmes was one of the famous faces we spotted amongst the crowds at the US Open last week, and she absolutely aced it when it came to her spectator style as she took her seat in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Giving us some autumn outfit ideas, she showed us how to take a slinky slip dress into the new season. Katie teamed this white grid print midi dress by Silk Laundry with an oversized leather jacket, adding her favorite Schutz ballet flats, a pair of A.P.C. sunglasses and the star of the show, a brand new Marni bag.
Her lime green handbag is, in fact, so new that it hasn't even landed online yet. It's the 'Tulipea' bag by Marni, which takes inspiration from tulips and is due to be available this month. It will tick plenty of the handbag trends 2025 off your list, and as Katie proves, the pop of lime green is perfect for adding a bit of interest to an otherwise black and white outfit. Move over, tan and black leather bags!
Shop Katie's look
Dune is a brand that Katie herself loves, and this textured masterpiece is a mini version of a roomy tote she was photographed carrying last year. If you're on the fence about lime green, just incorporating it into your look as a bag means you don't have to worry about whether it's a color that suits you or not.
A cream midi dress is a great transitional piece for this time of year. The fit and flare shape of this one is really flattering, but if it's a bit more than you were hoping to spend, check out the latest pieces to be reduced in the ME+EM sale.
Ray-Bans are the ultimate brand if you're looking for the best sunglasses, but you don't just have to stick to Wayfarers or Clubmasters. This is an underrated design, and the tortoiseshell finish is so chic.
Katie certainly knows a thing or two about handbags. She recently reignited our love for the iconic Chloe Paddington bag from the Noughties, and she's also got styles ranging from Dune to DeMellier in her collection. So you can bet your bottom dollar that a bag Katie is championing so early on in the season will be huge. Watch this space...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.