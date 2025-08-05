Katie Holmes reignites our love of noughties fashion with an iconic Chloe bag

We may be more than halfway through the year, but the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 are taking us right back to the nineties and noughties, and we’re here for it. It's been 22 years since the final episode of Dawson's Creek aired, and back in 2003, the fashion highlights included low-rise jeans, tank tops and wide belts… sound familiar? With Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reuniting on the set of Happy Hours, we too are being reunited, but with iconic style favourites that we had almost forgotten about.

The excitement around Holmes and Jackson filming together again stems from the Dawson’s Creek plot-line of their romance, which sparked a debate amongst fans at the time, as to which love interest Holmes’ character, Joey Potter, should end up with. The stars dated on and off the screen, so when Katie shared via Instagram that the pair would be filming something new, millennials all over rejoiced at the news.

From a fashion perspective, the most exciting part is the revival of style from that era, and what really caught our eye is the Chloe Paddington bag perched comfortably on Katie’s shoulder during filming. Two decades after it was initially released, the Chloe Paddington has been reimagined and appeared on the runway for the Chloe autumn/ winter 2025 collection. The slouchy, leather bag boasts a chunky padlock detail and is currently available to pre-order before its release in September.

Katie Holmes wears iconic designer bag to complete noughties-inspired outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With summer outfit ideas still at the forefront of our minds, we turn our eye to the rest of Katie's ensemble. The adorable shirt is the Dôen traveller top in Poppy Field, which has a romantic, feminine look to it with a floral print and lace detailing. A shirt like this will work hard in your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you pair it with denim or a floaty skirt, it is perfect for building seasonally appropriate looks at home or abroad.

Complementing the top, we have an effortlessly stylish pair of wide-leg trousers that make for a great off-duty option. The wide silhouette is perfect if you want to balance out your shape, suiting both a curvier figure and a more petite frame, and black is easy to mix and match with other items you already own, too. We love how Katie has a denim shirt casually tied around her waist, really leaning into that '90s aesthetic.

When it comes to accessorising a casual outfit, let's not forget to mention the ballet flats peeping out from underneath Katie's trousers. Smarter than a sneaker, but still comfortable and chic, a ballet flat remains one of the key shoe trends for 2025 and works well if you need footwear to accompany summer outfits for work. While Katie opted for a timeless Chanel pair, keep reading to find a similar style for less.

Get the look

Padlock detail Chloé the 99 Shoulder Bag $1,440 / £1,052 at FarFetch The updated version of the Chloé Paddington will be available come September, while the original that debuted for spring/summer 2005 can be found on pre-loved sites. One of the best designer bags, this shoulder bag from the brand features the iconic padlock detail in a smaller silhouette if you simply can't wait for the relaunch. 8 Other Reasons Checked Tote $102 / £93 at Revolve Looking for a similar style to the Chloé Paddington? This 8 Other Reasons tote is slouchy, features metal hardware detailing, and fits all your daily essentials inside. It will match with any outfit and can be your very own nod to noughties fashion. The zip closure makes it secure, while pockets on the exterior mean organisation is simple and easy. Amazon Kirundo wide leg trousers £38.99 / £29.33 at Amazon Wide leg trousers are all the rage, and this pair is not only elegant, but comfortable too. With an elasticated waist at the back and the loose, flowy fabric, you could wear these all day long. Add your best white trainers and a tee for a casual daytime look, or choose loafers or heels to smarten them up. Levi's at Asos Teodora denim shirt $130 / £75 at ASOS Levi's is one of the most popular denim brands out there and this shirt is certainly a must-have. We love the washed blue denim, snap popper fastening and pocket details. Layer it over your favourite jeans to have a double denim moment, or think like Katie and throw it over your shoulders or tie at the waist. PRETTYGARDEN at Amazon Boho top $25.98 / £19.54 The shirred straps and loose fit of this blouse give it a boho feel, and the ditsy floral print is super cute. If the black and white colour way isn't for you, it comes in plenty of other combinations too. Wear this shirt with denim shorts and a pair of sandals to nail summer styling this season. Clarks at Nordstrom Fawna Lily ballet flat $99 / £76.72 at Nordstrom Ballet flats are a classic footwear choice that make a suitably smart alternative to heels and mean you can walk around all day long. The black leather will eventually shape to your foot, and the cushioned interior will help the soles of your feet by adding extra comfort. The little bow detail finishes them off perfectly.

Fashion trends come in cycles, and with styles from the noughties and nineties being popular right now, Katie Holmes' Happy Hours wardrobe seems like a trendy source of inspiration. So throw on a denim shirt, step out in your ballet flats and treat yourself to a slouchy handbag. Katie Holmes has us feeling inspired.