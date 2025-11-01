Julianne Moore’s simple but stylish weekend outfit formula is the cosy, fashionable inspiration we needed

While bold and trend-ticking hero buys are exciting, it’s always best to build your autumn capsule wardrobe around simple basics that can be worn and styled in multiple ways. Invest in some understated yet chic separates and you’ll get an endless amount of wear out of them, as they are less likely to go out of style.

An outfit that proves my point perfectly is Julianne Moore’s latest knitwear and trouser combination. The actress was spotted out in New York last week wearing a timeless black jumper by Khaite with a pair of leather trousers by Lauren Mahoogian in the same tone. The star then completed her understated ensemble with a quiet luxury handbag by Bottega Veneta, a pair of black court shoes and retro sunglasses.

Julianne’s savvy mix of fuss-free knitwear and relaxed leather was absolutely perfect for this time of year, and it’s a look that can very easily be recreated for a low-key weekend or even a day at the office. If you’re feeling inspired by her minimalist outfit formula, you can build it from the very similar pieces that are rounded up below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a pair of leather trousers may seem like a big expense, they really are worth chic base piece for an endless amount of looks. Leather trousers can work from autumn through to spring and are a luxury way to replace your favourite jeans. Buddied up with everything from knitwear and blouses to oversized hoodies and plain t-shirts, they really are as versatile as your true blues.

If you can't afford to splash out on the real deal, don't panic! You can find plenty of very stylish faux leather bottoms to get the look for less. The Noli Shop Jackie Leather pant and River Island Faux Leather Cropped trousers are both fantastic pleather options that will look just as fashion-forward.