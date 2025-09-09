Julia Roberts looks timelessly elegant in this neutral palette
We're stealing her red carpet style and translating it to our everyday
When Julia Roberts stepped out onto the red carpet for After The Hunt at the 82nd Venice Film Festival recently, it wasn't just the stunning geometric design of her Atelier Versace gown that got our attention, but the interesting color combination that it featured.
While once we were told that blue and black should never be worn together, Roberts' navy and black diamond-patterned gown proved that this color combination is quite possibly one of the chicest fall/winter fashion color trends 2025 to take not of right now.
If you're wondering how to update your fall capsule wardrobe, take a tip from the Erin Brokovich actress and add these two dark hues to your wardrobe immediately. You don't need to wear the two colors in one item either, you can simply pair separates or add accessories in the two hues to achieve this elegant look, making it simple to recreate.
NAVY AND BLACK ARE A TIMELESS COMBINATION
One of the easiest ways to experiment with this color combination is with your favourite women's pants suit - a navy or dark blue fitted silk shirt teamed with black slim-cut or wide leg pants and a matching blazer is an easy yet elegant work outfit idea.
If you have a favorite navy blue midi dress or want to update your best jumpsuit, adding contrasting items such as a black leather jacket or black accessories, such as shoes or a handbag in the hue will immediately give your true blue outfit a refresh.
Shop the look
You might associate broderie anglais with the best summer dresses but this dark palette will carry this dress through to fall - just add knee-high boots.
This dress has to be one of our top Boden sale top picks - the long-sleeved style will look great with your best white sneakers or a pair of black leather ankle boots.
Want to make black jeans business casual? Add a navy blazer to your favorite pair plus leopard print ballet flats for a cool, smart casual outfit idea.
Wondering how to style a satin slip skirt? Try balancing the feminine trim of this navy blue style with a black sweatshirt or oversized t-shirt and chunky ankle boots.
While we normally turn to the international runways rather than the red carpet for our seasonal style update inspiration, we have Julia Roberts to thank for flagging this chic and refreshing color combination that was once considered a fashion faux pas by many.
The same-same but different tones of the two dark hues help to create an almost textural interest in her gown, something that we can take away and apply to our own closets this fall season. Whether you're looking for new date night outfit ideas or simply need a new way to wear jeans, this clever styling trick will help you maximize navy and black items.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Proof - if ever it was needed - that sometimes it's good to rip up the fashion rule book.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.