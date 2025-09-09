Julia Roberts looks timelessly elegant in this neutral palette

When Julia Roberts stepped out onto the red carpet for After The Hunt at the 82nd Venice Film Festival recently, it wasn't just the stunning geometric design of her Atelier Versace gown that got our attention, but the interesting color combination that it featured.

While once we were told that blue and black should never be worn together, Roberts' navy and black diamond-patterned gown proved that this color combination is quite possibly one of the chicest fall/winter fashion color trends 2025 to take not of right now.

If you're wondering how to update your fall capsule wardrobe, take a tip from the Erin Brokovich actress and add these two dark hues to your wardrobe immediately. You don't need to wear the two colors in one item either, you can simply pair separates or add accessories in the two hues to achieve this elegant look, making it simple to recreate.

NAVY AND BLACK ARE A TIMELESS COMBINATION

One of the easiest ways to experiment with this color combination is with your favourite women's pants suit - a navy or dark blue fitted silk shirt teamed with black slim-cut or wide leg pants and a matching blazer is an easy yet elegant work outfit idea.

If you have a favorite navy blue midi dress or want to update your best jumpsuit, adding contrasting items such as a black leather jacket or black accessories, such as shoes or a handbag in the hue will immediately give your true blue outfit a refresh.

While we normally turn to the international runways rather than the red carpet for our seasonal style update inspiration, we have Julia Roberts to thank for flagging this chic and refreshing color combination that was once considered a fashion faux pas by many.

The same-same but different tones of the two dark hues help to create an almost textural interest in her gown, something that we can take away and apply to our own closets this fall season. Whether you're looking for new date night outfit ideas or simply need a new way to wear jeans, this clever styling trick will help you maximize navy and black items.

Proof - if ever it was needed - that sometimes it's good to rip up the fashion rule book.