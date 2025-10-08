Jessica Alba gives this timely update to her jeans and a leather jacket outfit

Jessica Alba has long been known for her effortless sense of style, and her latest look proves that perfectly. Opting for a timeless jeans and a leather jacket combination, her outfit was perfectly in tune with the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, thanks to the denim silhouette and chocolate brown leather. But despite its trend-worthiness, it was also an autumn outfit idea that we know doesn't date.

Spotted on a night out in SoHo, New York, Jessica Alba's off-duty pairing reappears year after year. The details may shift with the seasons, but at its core this is a style combo that feels both timeless and wearable, and one we'll be adding straight to our own autumn capsule wardrobe.

This season, brown leather jackets are oversized and slouchy, yet pared-back in detail, while flared jeans are cut looser through the thighs before falling into a subtle, more refined flare at the knee. Together, they create an effortless cool-girl silhouette that works from day-to-night, simply add a smart suede bag and pointed-toe heels or boots.

Chocolate Leather + Flared Jeans = The Duo of the Season

When shopping for this look, keep texture and fit in mind. A leather jacket in a rich chocolate hue will always look luxe, but to take it into 'quiet luxury' territory, opt for one with minimal hardware and a soft, slightly worn-in finish, and you'll have a jacket that looks vintage, but will work hard for years to come.

When it comes to flared jeans, a high-waisted style will elongate the legs, and some light distressing or a subtle fade will be in keeping with that vintage aesthetic. You want the hem of the jeans to sit on top of your instep, so I always recommend taking a couple of pairs of shoes with you when shopping for jeans of any style, but particularly for flares, as the length is crucial to achieving that classic, elongated look.

Balance the proportions by keeping the top simple. A form-fitting vest top or t-shirt will keep the look streamlined, but as the colder months roll in, cashmere roll-necks or thin knits are a great layering alternative.

Get the look

What makes this pairing so appealing is its ability to feel both vintage and modern at the same time. The chocolate leather jacket and flared jeans duo channels a 70s vibe but with the refined silhouettes and minimal detailing that speak to current takes on everyday dressing.

It's the kind of outfit that will slip seamlessly into your wardrobe, offering endless styling opportunities that will never date. Whether you lean into its retro roots with suede accessories or give it a sleek update with boots and chunky gold jewellery, this look proves that the simplest combinations are the ones that stand the test of time.