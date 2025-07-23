Jennifer Love Hewitt’s sparkly LBD proves this '90s classic never really goes out of style
Worn to the premiere of the film 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', her sequin LBD confirms that this style of dress never fails to impress
Jennifer Love Hewitt turned heads at the premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer, offering a reminder of just how timeless a little black dress can be. Stepping out in a strappy LBD with sparkly sequin detailing and embellished slingback heels, this look felt like a nod to her '90s roots and proved that this closet hero has serious staying power.
A little black dress is a surprisingly versatile staple that every capsule closet is deserving of, and Hewitt’s recent attire proves exactly this. The iridescent sequin detailing featured on her exact dress took this look from simple to statement, making it event-ready.
Her dress, designed by Australian designer Rachel Gilbert, featured a square neckline, thin black straps, and a dramatic, maxi-length finish. Embellished in elegant black beaded sequins that covered the dress from head to toe, her black mesh pumps from Aquazurra finished the look and featured crystal detailing. Accessorizing with a mix of stacked rings, thin gold bands, and layered, chunkier styles, the gold metal accented the all black outfit perfectly.
The choice of dress feels like a deliberate nod to her 90s era, when Jennifer Love Hewitt became a household name thanks to the original I Know What You Did Last Summer movie. Returning to the red carpet for the film nearly three decades later, she’s wearing a dress that echoes the '90s love affair with the LBD – a time when everyone from Kate Moss to Jennifer Aniston was frequently seen wearing this versatile silhouette.
This dress style has never really gone out of fashion, but thanks to the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, we continue to see a strong revival of '90s looks, that this type of LBD fits into so perfectly.
Shop Jennifer's LBD Look
Prefer longer sleeve designs? This gorgeous embellished LBD will certainly ensure that you stand out from the crowd. Perfect for a black tie event or any formal evening occasion, this dress can work all year round. The gentle pleating makes this a stylish dress to hide a tummy.
This signature ring set features two sculptural bands in both gold and silver-tone metals. Mixed metals is a big jewelry trend for 2025, and you can wear this set separately or, to make a statement, stack together and pair with other chunky rings in a mix of metal tones.
Even if you have no film premieres in your diary, this is the kind of dress that works for a host of occasions. For summer evening parties, you could pair an LBD with some affordable jewelry such as statement earrings and a simple clutch bag. For dinner with friends, add a sleek, tailored blazer and low kitten heels, or layer a thin cardigan over your dress for a smart-casual outfit idea, an LBD is just that versatile.
This season there are tonnes of little black dress options to suit every style, occasion, and body type. If you’re after something more low-key, some of the best summer dresses are black linen or cotton iterations that offer instant polish, while being an easy throw-on-and-go piece. If it’s a special event you’re dressing for, there are plenty of sparkly, embellished styles that echo this exact look, perfect for evenings out and a great alternative to pants.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.