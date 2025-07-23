Jennifer Love Hewitt’s sparkly LBD proves this '90s classic never really goes out of style

Jennifer Love Hewitt turned heads at the premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer, offering a reminder of just how timeless a little black dress can be. Stepping out in a strappy LBD with sparkly sequin detailing and embellished slingback heels, this look felt like a nod to her '90s roots and proved that this closet hero has serious staying power.

A little black dress is a surprisingly versatile staple that every capsule closet is deserving of, and Hewitt’s recent attire proves exactly this. The iridescent sequin detailing featured on her exact dress took this look from simple to statement, making it event-ready.

Her dress, designed by Australian designer Rachel Gilbert, featured a square neckline, thin black straps, and a dramatic, maxi-length finish. Embellished in elegant black beaded sequins that covered the dress from head to toe, her black mesh pumps from Aquazurra finished the look and featured crystal detailing. Accessorizing with a mix of stacked rings, thin gold bands, and layered, chunkier styles, the gold metal accented the all black outfit perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The choice of dress feels like a deliberate nod to her 90s era, when Jennifer Love Hewitt became a household name thanks to the original I Know What You Did Last Summer movie. Returning to the red carpet for the film nearly three decades later, she’s wearing a dress that echoes the '90s love affair with the LBD – a time when everyone from Kate Moss to Jennifer Aniston was frequently seen wearing this versatile silhouette.

This dress style has never really gone out of fashion, but thanks to the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, we continue to see a strong revival of '90s looks, that this type of LBD fits into so perfectly.

Shop Jennifer's LBD Look

Even if you have no film premieres in your diary, this is the kind of dress that works for a host of occasions. For summer evening parties, you could pair an LBD with some affordable jewelry such as statement earrings and a simple clutch bag. For dinner with friends, add a sleek, tailored blazer and low kitten heels, or layer a thin cardigan over your dress for a smart-casual outfit idea, an LBD is just that versatile.

This season there are tonnes of little black dress options to suit every style, occasion, and body type. If you’re after something more low-key, some of the best summer dresses are black linen or cotton iterations that offer instant polish, while being an easy throw-on-and-go piece. If it’s a special event you’re dressing for, there are plenty of sparkly, embellished styles that echo this exact look, perfect for evenings out and a great alternative to pants.