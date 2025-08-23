Jennifer Aniston's staple footwear choice is the shoe of the summer, according to women in the know

She's the actress who launched thousands of haircuts in the Nineties with her iconic Rachel bob and now Jennifer Aniston's longtime favorite footwear is officially the shoe of summer - add a pair to your summer capsule closet for a quick and easy refresh.

The actress was spotted out and about in New York wearing a classic black dress and the latest must-have Bottega Veneta bag but it was her footwear that caught our attention, with Aniston finishing her chic outfit with a simple pair of black flip flops - we're adding this timeless look to our smart casual outfit ideas for those lowkey evenings out.

The Morning Show star has long been a fan of this pared-back style and it's easy to see why, as the minimalist silhouette works with virtually every outfit while also offering all of the comfort you'd except of a flat shoe - so much so that Jennifer has even been known to wear a pair to red carpet events under gowns.

While rubber flip flops have long been a staple of our holiday outfit ideas, the key to looking sophisticated in this style of shoe is the fabric upgrade. By swapping rubber for leather, your flip flops will instantly look more polished.

Much has been made of fashionistas going wild for The Row's black leather flip flops, which have sold out almost everywhere, but if you're on a budget, the great news is that you can recreate this timeless look with a more wallet-friendly style. Jennifer Aniston herself is said to favor pairs of flip flops from TKEES and is often spotted in a variety of colors that the chic sandal comes in.

If you're heading on your summer holidays and wondering what to pack, don't forget to add a pair of black leather flip flops to your suitcase. A versatile addition to every wardrobe, the simple style gets a style upgrade in leather, meaning that they will work with every outfit.

Slip them on when you're heading to the pool or for a spot of sightseeing, plus they're great for travel when planning what to wear on the plane. Add a pair to your favorite wide-leg pants and oversized shirt combo for an effortlessly elegant ensemble that won't compromise on comfort.

Minimal effort, maximal style? We'll take it.