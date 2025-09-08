This luxurious £33 H&M shopper could easily be mistaken for Polène's coveted Cyme bag
This roomy, minimalist tote will slip seamlessly into your autumn wardrobe
If you’re eyeing the sculptural elegance of the Polène Cyme bag but can't quite accept its £420 price tag, H&M’s £32.99 Shopper Bag offers a stylish and budget-friendly alternative that could easily be mistaken for the real thing.
This roomy, slouchy tote has almost an identical silhouette to the Polène Cyme bag, making it a luxurious-looking addition to your autumn capsule wardrobe. Its spacious interior and detachable zipped pouch also make it a practical choice during this season, ideal for everyday use or even as a weekend away bag.
H&M has become renowned for offering some of the best designer lookalikes on the high street, and this bag is no exception. Plus, with the arrival of the cooler weather season, now's the time to start reassessing your go-to accessories and injecting the latest handbag trends 2025 is a great way to refresh your look.
If you're looking to invest in one of the best designer handbags, this beautifully constructed tote bag is certainly one to consider. Featuring a sculptural trapeze silhouette and a spacious interior, this bag works seamlessly from morning to evening.
Of course, there are key differences between the bags, and whilst the Polène bag is crafted from Italian textured calf leather, the H&M Shopper is made from a faux-leather material. The Polène Cyme bag stands out for its artisanal quality and is handcrafted by leather artisans in Spain. H&M’s version provides a strikingly similar aesthetic at a fraction of the cost. The H&M shopper is an excellent choice for those seeking designer-inspired fashion without the hefty price tag.
Something that stands out about this H&M alternative is that it offers ample space for everyday wear. For example, I see this bag working effortlessly with workwear, including your best trouser suits for office days, whilst also being versatile enough to style with your favourite denim jeans for the perfect autumn outfit idea. It also features a magnetic closure to keep your belongings safe whilst out and about.
Large, roomy shoulder bags are a key part of the autumn/winter handbag trends, and this high-street shopper captures this aesthetic brilliantly. Plus, this bag not only comes in the rich brown hue, but it's also available in a sleek black.
If you're looking to invest in a new bag this season, this H&M shopper is a fantastic alternative to the Polène Cyme bag, offering a strikingly similar design and being extremely affordable in comparison to its designer counterpart – saving you £387.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.