Fergie's Union Jack accessory is the bag I wish I'd invested in back in the '90s - the iconic clutch is making a comeback

When Fergie hit the pink carpet at London's Southbank for a special screening of Lena Dunham's latest series, 'Too Much', it wasn't her gorgeous Lily Phellera feather-trimmed dress that caught my eye but rather the bold and fun accessory that she held in her hand.

The singer carried her essentials for the night in a vintage Alexander McQueen Britannia skull clutch, considered by many to be one of the best designer bags from the Nineties and Noughties. The iconic clutch bag was first released in 1996 and has been a firm favorite of fashion insiders since, with limited edition Union Jack versions such as Fergie's being some of the most coveted.

But it's not only McQueen's skull clutch that is having a fashion renaissance; earlier this year, the brand's skull printed silk scarves - a fashion must in the early Noughties - made a surprise return to the fashion forefront alongside the cool designs from another of the most revered British clothing brands, Vivienne Westwood. Westwood's classic orb and sceptre jewelry designs make appearances in Fergie's latest music video, a remake of her hit song, London Bridge, from 2006.

Nostalgic 90s and 00s accessories are trending

Wearing a white mini dress with feather-trimmed sleeves and platform glitter heels, it felt like Fergie's neutral look was designed to showcase that iconic clutch bag.

Over the years, numerous iterations of the McQueen clutch bag have found it's way to market, but few are as memorable as the Union Jack design. The skull clasp that seals the bag is instantly recognisable as a McQueen motif and has been used in many guises for the brand.

Thanks to the revival of 90s grunge trends, iconic British fashion brands are enjoying a series of throwback trends. With much-loved pieces of the past coming to the fore.

In a pastiche of the original music video, Fergie revisits the actual London Bridge alongside Too Much's star, Megan Statler. The pair then cavort through the capital, recreating many of the key moments from the original music video, wearing outfits that reference the punk era of the 80s and the Cool Britannia movement in the 90s.

The singer wears a custom Union Jack corset and skirt by London-based designer Brian De Carvalho as well as accessories from Vivienne Westwood, Alexis Bittar, and Milliner Victoria Grant, a celebrity favorite when it comes to what to wear to Royal Ascot.

If you want to embrace the British punk scene of the 90s, I've collated some of the most iconic accessories that are very much back on-trend. Including pieces worn by Fergie in her latest video.

Many of the recent spring/summer trends 2025 have featured a nod to both the Nineties and the Noughties - from reigniting the skinny vs straight jeans debate but the return of Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood's iconic accessories have definitely made me want to reach to the back of the wardrobe for these timeless designs.

Despite being over 20 years old, the subversive twists that both designers add to their pieces keeps them feeling fresh and fun. I'll be wearing my Alexander McQueen scarf this summer tied onto my favourite bag, around my neck, bandana-style or as a belt for an instant date night outfit update.