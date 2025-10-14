Eva Longoria's take on trending chocolate hues has us reaching for high shine separates
Sequins aren't just for the festive season
As a veritable magpie with a love of sequins, I'm always looking for new ways and excuses to wear them year-round and Eva Longoria's latest outfit has given some great autumn outfit ideas when it comes to sparkle.
The actress was photographed out and about in New York in a head-to-toe shimmering look from designer Brunello Cucinelli in one of the hottest autumn/winter colour trends 2025. Brown - in particular, chocolate tones - is certainly having a moment right now, and we love how she's taken this seasonal colour and added joyful sparkle to a shade that is more often associated with pared-back Quiet Luxury looks.
While such a statement look might be more of a date night outfit idea than a typical daytime look, there's nothing to say that you can't wear sequins in a dressed-down style too. Rather than going for a full look, a great way to mix sequins with pieces from your autumn capsule wardrobe is adding a sparkling separate in the form of a top to your most comfortable jeans or teaming a sequin skirt with your best cashmere sweater. This gives your sparkly piece a more pared-back finish, making it wearable round the clock.
SHINE ON IN SEQUINS THIS AUTUMN
With such a bold, high shine look there are several clever styling tricks that Eva Longoria has drawn on to stop her outfit from overwhelming her. First, by adding a belt, the actress emphasises her waist in contrast to the relaxed fit of her sweater. By opting for a belt in a similar tone to the sequins of her skirt, it serves to highlight her waist without detracting from her outfit.
In this same vein, the glamorous star has chosen delicate accessories that won't overshadow her look. A pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Amiila bronze metallic-leather sandals add height to her silhouette and complement the colours of her outfit, while her jewellery is also simple and chic in order for focus to remain on her sparkling separates.
Shop the look
When it comes to a statement outfit like sequins, it's best to keep jewellery pared back - a simple, delicate chain bracelet is a great piece of affordable jewellery to add to your outfit without overwhelming it.
Is it ever too early to start planning Christmas party outfits? I hope not because thanks to Eva's sophisticated take on sparkle, I'm ready to take on the festive season but before then, I'll be styling my favourite sequin pieces into smart casual outfit ideas too.
A sequin t-shirt or sweater is a great addition to a simple jeans and blazer look. Try adding heels and a clutch for a fun and unfussy evening look or if you've been wondering how to style a satin slip skirt, a sequin top in a similar colour could easily be an alternative to a dress for a winter wedding.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
