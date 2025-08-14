Emma Thompson's summer sequins set the perfect tone for warm-weather occasions
A spin on jeans and a nice top, Emma Thompson's fringed, sequin camisole and white trousers is summer partywear at its best
Attending the 78th Locarno Film Festival, Emma Thompson reminded us that all you need to up-style a simple pair of summer trousers is a fancy top. Spotted wearing a fringed and sequin sleeveless design in silver and dove grey, Emma gave her sparkly look a relaxed but polished feel by pairing it with a pair of white straight-legged trousers.
Posing on the red carpet, while Emma wasn't in full evening gown mode, the detailing in her top ensured that she struck the right tone for the event. While we often think of sequins as a winter party season embellishment, in truth, the summer is such a great time to embrace sequins, as the later setting sun will reflect beautifully off them, adding to the glitz.
Opting for white trousers, Emma leaned into classic summer dressing, with white trousers an excellent choice for summer outfits, and what to wear in the heat. However, instead of selecting a floaty palazzo silhouette, which is often seen as 'dressier' for evening wear, Emma streamlined her silhouette, and balanced the more A-line cut of her top with a straight-leg style.
Emma Thompson styles out sequins to perfection
This outfit formula is one we've seen plenty of times before. Often referred to as a stylish top to wear with jeans, or the jeans and nice top look, while Emma Thompson appropriately shunned denim for a pair of white trousers for the red carpet event, the premise of the ensemble is the same.
Making the top the focal point of her outfit, the star opted for a feathery, fringed and sequin number to create her 'wow' moment, but toned down the overall look with simple, figure-flattering trousers that finished neatly above the ankle to help show-off her shoes.
A well-balanced look, both proportionately and through colour, Emma demonstrated an excellent option for what to wear to a wedding this summer, if you prefer trousers over the best wedding guest dresses.
Get the look
Easy to dress up or down, this versatile sequin vest will become a hero product in your capsule wardrobe, whatever the time of year. The more solid sequin coverage makes this design look sleek and expensive, and it will pair just as well with jeans as it will with tailored trousers. It would even work under a tailored tuxedo for women for added sparkle.
If it's the fringing on Emma's top that's caught your eye, this top from British clothing brand, Mint Velvet is one to investigate. With a distinctly more bohemian feel, from more casual party attire to what to wear to a festival, this design fastens down the front, for an almost waistcoat-like effect and delivers plenty of fun to any look
With a more sporty aesthetic, this silver top has a boxy silhouette that will work well with smart-casual outfit ideas. Thanks to the black trim at the hem, this slightly darker silver tee is best suited to wearing with grey or black jeans or trousers, helping you to step into autumn events. Due to its relaxed demeanour, keep jewellery chunky to tap into the relaxed style.
While we couldn't identify the origins of Emma's top, if the fringe detailing were what really caught your eye, then this could-be-designer top from Karen Millen is a great option for summer-ready event outfits. While we wouldn't advise wearing this to a wedding, try it for summer parties, birthdays, or just when you want to feel a little more dressed up.
With an ankle-cropped hemline to streamline your silhouette and show off fancy footwear, these chino-style trousers are a smart choice. The crisp shape and gentle flare will help to balance out broader shoulders, larger busts or more frou-frou embellishments.
Emma Thompson gave a nod to the latest shoe trends for 2025 with some caged, woven mules. Their almost gunmetal hue added a final dose of polish to the smart ensemble. This is a silhouette that is available across the high street right now, and it's a great way of updating classic wardrobe staples to give them a modern finish.
While red carpet outfits can often feel otherworldly, it was great to see Emma Thompson in not just a gorgeous look but one that was so relatable and easy to recreate.
Even though we love any excuse to get glammed up, it can feel daunting, but following Emma's cue for a nice top and trousers outfit, this relatable fashion hack will make up-styling your look for an evening so much easier.
A brilliant one to lean into for evening holiday outfit ideas, get double the wear out of your favourite white trousers, wearing with t-shirts in the day, before slipping on a sparkly top for a dinner-ready ensemble.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
