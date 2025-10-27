Dakota Johnson is snapped embracing this surprising autumn/winter colour trend, and it's perfect for party season

Some of Hollywood's biggest names were out in force for the Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 runway at Paramount Studios, and it was a great opportunity to catch a glimpse of not just the looks on the catwalk, but what the front row was wearing too. Stepping out in a surprisingly popular colour palette for autumn/winter, Dakota Johnson delivered the perfect partywear inspiration for the months ahead.

When it comes to dissecting the fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, coffee hues and merlot tones are up there as some of the colours to invest in this season, but you might be surprised to know that pastel outfits are still big news as we head towards the end of the year.

Wearing a long, pastel pink, embellished gown from Valentino’s Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection, Dakota looked absolutely sensational in the frock, as the slip dress style loosely skimmed her figure. With an array of pink fans and floral appliqués, as well as pearlescent crystal details, the ultra-feminine, pastel look was a standout look of the evening, and the colour palette worked beautifully with the star's dark hair. With the likes of Victoria Beckham also wearing pastel pink in recent weeks, this is a hue you can expect to see plenty of in the coming months.

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Shop Pastel Pink

While it might seem more at home on holiday or in the height of summer, pastel pink found itself all over the autumn/winter runways for 2025. High fashion names, including Valentino and Fendi, as well as some of the best British clothing brands, including ME+EM and Mint Velvet, are loving the shade for the cooler seasons – and so are we.

Soft and subtle, it translates into a beautifully icy hue in the cooler months. As do many other pastel shades, which means understanding how to wear butter yellow, and styling lighter hues is still important as understated yellows, baby pinks, soft sages and cool blues aren’t going anywhere for the season ahead.

The addition of a sheer, black lace panel to the baby pink dress, as well as Dakota’s choice of a black shoulder bag, helped to ground the lighted hue and is a great way of toning down pastels for winter months.