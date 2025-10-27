Dakota Johnson is snapped embracing this surprising autumn/winter colour trend, and it's perfect for party season
It’s a runaway colour trend for the autumn/winter season
Some of Hollywood's biggest names were out in force for the Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 runway at Paramount Studios, and it was a great opportunity to catch a glimpse of not just the looks on the catwalk, but what the front row was wearing too. Stepping out in a surprisingly popular colour palette for autumn/winter, Dakota Johnson delivered the perfect partywear inspiration for the months ahead.
When it comes to dissecting the fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, coffee hues and merlot tones are up there as some of the colours to invest in this season, but you might be surprised to know that pastel outfits are still big news as we head towards the end of the year.
Wearing a long, pastel pink, embellished gown from Valentino’s Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection, Dakota looked absolutely sensational in the frock, as the slip dress style loosely skimmed her figure. With an array of pink fans and floral appliqués, as well as pearlescent crystal details, the ultra-feminine, pastel look was a standout look of the evening, and the colour palette worked beautifully with the star's dark hair. With the likes of Victoria Beckham also wearing pastel pink in recent weeks, this is a hue you can expect to see plenty of in the coming months.
Shop Pastel Pink
In a similar colour palette to Dakota's outfit, this dress takes the pastel pink trend with embellishment and makes it wearable. This pretty dress features light, floaty sleeves that offer delicate upper arm coverage, a nipped-in waist and a flattering A-line skirt, complete with leg slit.
While Dakota's dress had embellished fans, this design uses a floral applique to add richness to the fabric, and the delicate pearl detailing gives this dress a high-end finish. Playing with sheer fabric at the neckline and hem it evokes a similar feeling to Dakota's design but in a more wearable and covered silhouette. This is a great wedding guest look too.
The halter neckline of this dress not only helps emulate Dakota's style, but also offers some extra coverage at the bodice. The light and frothy colour is more delicate than Dakota's Valentino design, but thoroughly wearable from now, through the summer months. The textured detail on the fabric adds depth and texture to the look.
Love the colour but want a more practical silhouette? This silky pink top is perfect for getting you into the party mood, but without worrying about necklines etc. Slip this shell top under a cardigan or jacket for added warmth. The wrinkle effect also means you don't need to worry about ironing either.
When it comes to how to style a satin slip skirt, this piece was born ready for anything. Pair with the matching top for a could-be-a-dress ensemble, or wear it with a cosy knit and a pair of knee-high boots for the ultimate autumn outfit idea that will be both stylish and practical from AM to PM.
With a similar loose-fitting, straight-falling silhouette to Dakota's Valentino gown, this Mango dress is the perfect pastel party wear to slip into this autumn/winter season. If the dress feels a little too revealing, you can always add a silk and lace camisole underneath to add coverage and texture. Alternatively, try adding a high-neck sheer blouse for a floaty and feminine finish.
While it might seem more at home on holiday or in the height of summer, pastel pink found itself all over the autumn/winter runways for 2025. High fashion names, including Valentino and Fendi, as well as some of the best British clothing brands, including ME+EM and Mint Velvet, are loving the shade for the cooler seasons – and so are we.
Soft and subtle, it translates into a beautifully icy hue in the cooler months. As do many other pastel shades, which means understanding how to wear butter yellow, and styling lighter hues is still important as understated yellows, baby pinks, soft sages and cool blues aren’t going anywhere for the season ahead.
The addition of a sheer, black lace panel to the baby pink dress, as well as Dakota’s choice of a black shoulder bag, helped to ground the lighted hue and is a great way of toning down pastels for winter months.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.