Clodagh McKenna's Levi's dungarees are the jeans alternative that makes for such easy outfits

If you asked people to pick a staple outfit they simply couldn’t do without in their summer capsule wardrobe, I suspect jeans and a T-shirt would come up a lot. It’s a simple but timeless combination that makes a great fallback for everyday.

However, there’s something equally as easy to wear that feels a little more put-together and modern - denim dungarees. A good pair of overalls ticks the same boxes as the best jumpsuits and Clodagh McKenna just showed this live on This Morning on 13th August.

The chef cooked a delicious-looking paella on the show and looked cool, calm and chic in her Levi’s dungarees. This is a style Levi’s brings back time and time again and you can get several different washes, though Clodagh’s were mid-blue.

Shop Clodagh's Dungarees

Match Levi's Women's Vintage Overalls £75.95-£90.07 at Amazon These look to be the same timeless style of Levi's dungarees as the ones Clodagh wore on This Morning, and they come in several other colours too. There are multiple handy pockets and the straps are adjustable. Wear over T-shirts, blouses and even jumpers as autumn arrives. Halara Flex™ Straight Leg Dungarees £64.95 (Was £48.95) at Halara Made with 94% cotton and 6% elastane, these dungarees are designed to have the classic denim look, but feel comfortable like leggings. The Halara Flex™ Denim has plenty of stretch and softness and these overalls are currently under £50 in the sale. Zara TRF Blue Denim Dungarees £49.99 at Zara Coming in a light blue wash, these dungarees have adjustable straps and a straight neckline. There are patch pockets on the chest, as well as back and side pockets for a practical touch. The metal buttons at the side fasten you securely in these.

Shop Tops To Wear With Dungarees

Nobody's Child White Broderie Blouse £69 at Nobody's Child This is an example of how a white shirt can have such an impact. The puffed sleeves and Broderie Anglaise detailing running down the front and along the cuffs and collar bring a feminine feel. The shirt fastens with buttons and it's made from cotton. M&S Pure Cotton White Slub T-Shirt £15 at M&S We all need at least one white T-shirt in our wardrobe and this one is made from breathable cotton and has a comfy, regular fit and a crew neckline. Affordable and easy to wear, this can be paired with everything from dungarees to jeans and skirts. Boden Sienna Striped Cotton Shirt £24 (Was £60) at Boden Crafted from crisp cotton to keep the straight-fitting shape of the shirt, this design also features a curved hem at the back. The Sienna shirt comes in several colours, though this duck egg blue and white striped one is currently in the sale and would look great under dungarees.

Indigo is a big denim trend for 2025, but as much as I love darker denim it can feel more wintery and too formal depending on what else you want to wear with it. Mid-blue washes strike the perfect balance between formality and casualness and so can be worn in different ways.

This makes them the most versatile denim tones and mid-blue dungarees are also a good starting point if you’re not used to wearing overalls. They provide less of a stark contrast against whatever top you choose than black or indigo ones would.

The adjustable straps on dungarees like Clodagh’s Levi's are so handy and whilst you can get them with slightly different necklines, hers had a classic straight-across neckline and a pocket on the front. She wore a loose white T-shirt underneath and going for a crew neckline that sits higher than her dungarees is a clever tip to take.

It helped to highlight the beautiful shape of the dungarees and a V-neck or off-shoulder design might have fallen to a point that bunched under the straps or front panel. A crewneck avoids this and the chef finished off her look with a chunky gold necklace that accentuated this shape.

Although you couldn’t see it from the snap she shared on Instagram after her This Morning appearance, Clodagh’s Levi’s overalls had straight-cut legs. Whilst full-length dungarees or jeans aren’t what many people would want to wear in the heat, something looser like this works well in slightly cooler weather.

If you’ve been inspired by this simple summer outfit but aren’t sure what shoes to wear, I’d recommend going for neutral trainers or flat sandals. Not only are they comfortable, but they have a relaxed quality that complements blue denim.

To make dungarees slightly smarter you could go for block heel sandals or ballet flats instead and swap a T-shirt like Clodagh McKenna’s for a long-sleeved blouse or shirt. Colourwise, anything would go with blue denim dungarees so you can go as neutral or vibrant as you like with your top and accessories.

The chef tends to prefer going for white tops with blue denim, including with these dungarees, as in July she wore the same Levi’s design with a white Henley button-up.