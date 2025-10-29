Call off the search - Claudia Winkleman's £99 LBD is the perfect party season style if you don't love sequins

Anyone who loves Claudia Winkleman's style (how could you not?) is lucky to have loads of opportunities to copy her best outfits at the moment. Between hosting The Celebrity Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, she's on our screens most evenings!

Her incredibly talented stylist, Sinead McKeefry, assembles looks by a wide variety of labels, ranging from Spanx leggings and Nadine Merabi blazers to Burberry coats and Bottega Veneta boots. But it was the little black dress she wore on Sunday night's Strictly results show that has really got us talking here at woman&home HQ.

It's by one of our favourite British clothing brands, Albaray, and I love the black velvet fabric and contrast white collar and cuffs, which is very Claudia. At £99, it's the ideal dress to team with black tights and boots for daytime, but it will see you through to a Christmas party in the evening with just a change of shoes. There's definitely a bit of a Wednesday Addams feel to it, too, and perhaps you're looking for a last-minute Halloween outfit instead of a festive dress? This is the LBD that does it all.

Exact match Contrast Collar & Cuff Velvet Dress £99 at Albaray Available in UK sizes 8 to 18, this dress is ethically made with responsibly sourced fabrics. So you can feel good about looking good! To give you an idea of length, the model in the image is 5’9”, so it's not a micro mini dress.

The black and white colour palette makes this dress so easy to style. Stick to black to copy Claudia's gothic vibe, or you could add accessories in some of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, like tomato red or pastel pink, to mix things up a bit.

Shop similar LBDs

Love & Roses Embellished Woven Collar Knitted Mini Dress £52 at Next This one has got sweet little embellished flowers on the collar. Add knee-high boots and it feels quite 1960s. Mint Velvet Black Lace Detail Mini Dress £130 at Mint Velvet Mint Velvet's autumn collection is well worth a look, and the white lace cuffs on this style give this a high end feel. It's a bit pricier than Claudia's, but little black dresses like this don't date, so you'll be wearing it for years to come. Phase Eight Trudie Swing Mini Dress £59 (was £119) at Phase Eight If you prefer swing dresses, this one will move beautifully on the dancefloor at your work Christmas party. It's also available in a petite length.

Claudia's dress is perfect for anyone who feels more comfortable in a long-sleeved style, and the velvet fabric is a bit more subtle than sequins. It's easy to wear (no worrying whether you can wear your best bra underneath!), plus the sparkly little buttons on the cuffs are a beautiful finishing touch.

While Claudia stuck to a black mini dress, Tess Daly turned heads in hot pink for the result show, wearing this vibrant design by Kate Middleton-approved brand Solace London. The duo recently announced their departure from the much-loved dance show, but will continue as hosts until the end of the current series.