Claudia Schiffer's flared jeans and knitted top are a reminder that you can always rely on denim, whatever the weather
The model's outfit is wonderfully wearable, come rain or shine
If you're searching for the perfect rainy summer outfit, you really can’t go wrong with a jeans and a nice top combination. Whether you’re heading to brunch with friends, dropping the kids off at school or having a busy day of running errands, a smart separate teamed with blue denim will always work.
Claudia Schiffer proves my point perfectly, with an outfit snap that she recently shared on Instagram. The 54-year-old model looked fantastic in one of the most stylish tops to wear with jeans, a wiggle-stripe swing top by ME+EM. Add in a pair of blue Chloe flared jeans, plus tan flats and a woven bag, and the whole look was a wardrobe winner.
Claudia’s choice of the Natacha sandals and the Justine Basket Bag, both by French clothing brand Sezane, worked to give the look a daytime vibe, but she could easily switch to a dressier feel with heels and a clutch. We've spotted Sienna Miller carrying the same Sezane bag on multiple occasions, too!
A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer)
A photo posted by on
Shop The Look
Exact Match
The wavy lines and scalloped edge on this design give the classic striped top a contemporary new spin. I love the chocolate and cream colour palette, too. Can you believe it's now reduced in the ME+EM sale?
Exact Match
This real leather pair will sit well with your best wide-leg jeans, like Claudia's sunny day ensemble or use them to finish a floral dress. This braided style is also available in gold.
Exact Match
This oversized basket bag has been a favourite amongst the fashion set and will carry all of your daily essentials in style. It was recently restocked after selling out, so hurry!
This blue flared pair by one of the best British clothing brands will work with simple patterned pumps or even ankle boots for a rainy weekend look.
These designer lookalikes are a comfortable choice for the summer months, and the neutral colour will work with just about any outfit.
Claudia's outfit really is timeless, and it's an easy one to pull together if you're in a hurry or in a flap about what to wear. Striped tops have a preppy yet playful feel and will work for a wide range of occasions. You can layer yours under a blazer, tuck it into a colour pop skirt or buddy up with tailored trousers. Stripes are a style staple, and you will get endless wear out of just one lined piece.
Although open-toe sandals won't work well in the rain, the rest of Claudia's look is spot on for the weather we're having right now - one minute it's biblically raining, then the next it's hot and sunny! Denim will always be a failsafe on days like this, so save the sandals for sunnier days, swap in your best white trainers, and you're good to go.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.