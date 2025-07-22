Claudia Schiffer's flared jeans and knitted top are a reminder that you can always rely on denim, whatever the weather

If you're searching for the perfect rainy summer outfit, you really can’t go wrong with a jeans and a nice top combination. Whether you’re heading to brunch with friends, dropping the kids off at school or having a busy day of running errands, a smart separate teamed with blue denim will always work.

Claudia Schiffer proves my point perfectly, with an outfit snap that she recently shared on Instagram. The 54-year-old model looked fantastic in one of the most stylish tops to wear with jeans, a wiggle-stripe swing top by ME+EM. Add in a pair of blue Chloe flared jeans, plus tan flats and a woven bag, and the whole look was a wardrobe winner.

Claudia’s choice of the Natacha sandals and the Justine Basket Bag, both by French clothing brand Sezane, worked to give the look a daytime vibe, but she could easily switch to a dressier feel with heels and a clutch. We've spotted Sienna Miller carrying the same Sezane bag on multiple occasions, too!

Claudia's outfit really is timeless, and it's an easy one to pull together if you're in a hurry or in a flap about what to wear. Striped tops have a preppy yet playful feel and will work for a wide range of occasions. You can layer yours under a blazer, tuck it into a colour pop skirt or buddy up with tailored trousers. Stripes are a style staple, and you will get endless wear out of just one lined piece.

Although open-toe sandals won't work well in the rain, the rest of Claudia's look is spot on for the weather we're having right now - one minute it's biblically raining, then the next it's hot and sunny! Denim will always be a failsafe on days like this, so save the sandals for sunnier days, swap in your best white trainers, and you're good to go.