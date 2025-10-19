Charlotte Hawkins proves the unmistakable power of a white shirt and jeans combination

While we love using the catwalk to inspire our autumn outfit ideas, sometimes we just want a more classic and understated style for our day-to-day ensembles – and we’ve found the ideal inspiration in Charlotte Hawkins’ timeless white shirt and denim jeans pairing.

Presenting her show on ClassicFM, Charlotte pulled together a polished and unfussy outfit using the Holland Cooper Amoria flared jean and the Holland Cooper Oxford shirt. Both pieces boast timeless and flattering silhouettes that will never date, especially with Charlotte’s pared-back take on the styling, which saw her tuck the shirt into her high-waisted trousers for a figure-loving fit.

She finished her outfit with the Holland Cooper regency mid heel ankle boot in a rich chocolate brown leather, which is both a timeless and versatile choice, and one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025; giving us the best of both worlds.

A post shared by Charlotte Hawkins (@charlottehawkins1) A photo posted by on

Shop Charlotte Hawkins' Timeless Look

Next Denim Rinse Gold Button Front Wide Leg Jeans £48 at Next These high-waisted jeans are so flattering thanks to their stretch denim fabric that hugs the leg before kicking out into a gentle flare at the hem. Vintage-style buttons at the waist add so much charm, constrasting with the versatile deep denim tone. Reiss Linen Button-Through Shirt in White £98 at Reiss It's difficult to overstate just how versatile a white shirt like this one is. Undone with rolled up sleeves, you get a laid-back style, while it's easy to dress up when buttoned up. With loads of possibilities in between. Dune London Paicing Brown Ankle Boots £129 at Dune London Leather ankle boots are a timeless choice for the autumn, this rich chocolate brown leather goes with everything and the low block heel makes them easy to wear. M&S High Waisted Crease Front Slim Flare Jeans £45 at M&S These M&S jeans have the perfect flare at the hem to recreate Charlotte's timeless look. Plus, they come in this indigo shade, two lighter blues, a white and a black too. H&M Cotton-blend Shirt £12.75 (was £14.99) at H&M A crisp collar, buttoned cuffs and a rounded hem make this simple shirt an elevated staple that you can wear unbuttoned, with rolled sleeves for a casual look, or style buttoned up and tucked into jeans for a polished finish. Mango Ankle Boots with Block Heel £49.99 at Mango These faux leather boots emulate Charlotte's sleek and polished pair with their pointed toe and streamlined shape. The heel is taller, but the block style delivers comfort and sophistication

Leaning into the understated, minimal look of her outfit, Charlotte opted to go without jewellery, making this a simple outfit formula anyone can execute, as the styling is minimal.

When it comes to denim trends, wide-leg jeans remain a key silhouette for the season, which is great news, as the flared hem offers a universally flattering fit. Charlotte's jeans have a high-rise waist, which skims and supports the middle for a great fit through the torso, but it's one you'll definitely want to tuck your top or shirt into.

The deep indigo shade of the denim makes it a polished choice, and a style that can easily be dressed up or down for smart casual outfit ideas. Finished with elegant boots and a crisp white shirt, this timeless combination will always have a home in your capsule wardrobe