Charlotte Hawkins proves the unmistakable power of a white shirt and jeans combination

Her unfussy and polished style has us thinking that less is more this autumn

Charlotte Hawkins attends The Boodles Tennis 2024 at Stoke Park on June 27, 2024 in Stoke Poges, England
(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
While we love using the catwalk to inspire our autumn outfit ideas, sometimes we just want a more classic and understated style for our day-to-day ensembles – and we’ve found the ideal inspiration in Charlotte Hawkins’ timeless white shirt and denim jeans pairing.

Presenting her show on ClassicFM, Charlotte pulled together a polished and unfussy outfit using the Holland Cooper Amoria flared jean and the Holland Cooper Oxford shirt. Both pieces boast timeless and flattering silhouettes that will never date, especially with Charlotte’s pared-back take on the styling, which saw her tuck the shirt into her high-waisted trousers for a figure-loving fit.

Leaning into the understated, minimal look of her outfit, Charlotte opted to go without jewellery, making this a simple outfit formula anyone can execute, as the styling is minimal.

When it comes to denim trends, wide-leg jeans remain a key silhouette for the season, which is great news, as the flared hem offers a universally flattering fit. Charlotte's jeans have a high-rise waist, which skims and supports the middle for a great fit through the torso, but it's one you'll definitely want to tuck your top or shirt into.

The deep indigo shade of the denim makes it a polished choice, and a style that can easily be dressed up or down for smart casual outfit ideas. Finished with elegant boots and a crisp white shirt, this timeless combination will always have a home in your capsule wardrobe

