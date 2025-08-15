Anne Hathaway leans into tailoring in a major way; this accessory will leave fashion fans divided

If you've been struggling for summer work outfit ideas, Anne Hathaway's latest look from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one that we're filing for work inspiration. As summer draws to a close and we start to think more about tran-seasonal dressing, Anne, as Andy Sachs' latest look, offers the perfect segue into autumn.

The stylish star was spotted on the streets of New York wearing a flattering jumpsuit by Ulla Johnson. The black keyhole back style has been customised with studs at the collar and sleeve cuffs for a unique rock chick look that certainly implies that Andy Sachs has found her fashion confidence for this second film. But it is the complementary, quirky accessory that makes this look stand out. Slipped around her neck was not jewellery, but a leather tie, suggesting that this traditionally masculine piece is about to undergo a revamp.

Bearing these bold added details in mind, the rest of Hathaway's accessories are pared back, with simple T-bar Chloé sandals worn under the wide-leg trouser style, a vintage Coach satchel and classic Chanel frames in one of our favourite sunglasses trends 2025 shapes completing her look.

ALL TIED UP

The somewhat controversial accessory was first spotted on the catwalks of Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Saint Laurent and has become one of the spring/summer trends for 2025. Adding an androgynous element to our favourite women's trouser suits, this is a look that certainly means business.

The costume department on The Devil Wears Prada 2 have also given the accessory a cool punk-ish fashion twist by opting for leather over more traditional fabrics such as silk and cotton that are often used for ties.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

If you want to try this cool accessory with your next outfit, there are a few things to consider. Try teaming it with a plain buttoned-up shirt - if you don't want the tie to become the focus of your outfit, do an Andy Sachs and opt for the same colour-on-colour.

It's also important to consider the shape of the tie itself. Look for a style that has a straight, slender shape rather than wider fishtail styles. Narrower styles create a slimming optical illusion by focusing the eye on the central point of the torso.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a quirky, feminine touch, why not try adding a tie to your favourite shirt dress this summer for a fun date night outfit idea?

How do you feel about Andy Sachs' tie? Let us know in the comments below.