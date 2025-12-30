Back To Top

Anne Hathaway's maroon Adidas Sambas and metallic barn jacket feel like the freshest way to style denim in 2026

Gold and maroon are an unexpected pairing that looks so chic together

Anne Hathaway rocks metallic jacket and jeans during stroll in Downtown NYC 28/04/2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)

There might not be anything groundbreaking about wearing double denim, but Anne Hathaway's trick of adding a gold barn jacket and maroon trainers certainly make it feel new.

2026 is set to be a big year for Hathaway, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 and maybe even The Princess Diaries 3 being released, and we can't wait to see the red carpet outfits she'll wear. But until then, I'm revisiting this casual look from April. Anne was pictured in New York, wearing a pair of wide-leg jeans with a matching shirt, adding a gold barn jacket from the Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew collection.

Anne Hathaway wears metallic jacket and jeans during stroll in Downtown NYC 28/04/2025

Barn jackets were a huge trend in 2025, but instead of opting for a khaki waxed style, choosing a statement colour like gold, or even a print such as heritage checks will really make you stand out from the crowd.

I keep seeing taupe adidas Sambas everywhere at the moment, but burgundy is much more weather-friendly than lighter colours, and will work with everything you've already got in your winter capsule wardrobe.

Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

