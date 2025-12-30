Anne Hathaway's maroon Adidas Sambas and metallic barn jacket feel like the freshest way to style denim in 2026
Gold and maroon are an unexpected pairing that looks so chic together
There might not be anything groundbreaking about wearing double denim, but Anne Hathaway's trick of adding a gold barn jacket and maroon trainers certainly make it feel new.
2026 is set to be a big year for Hathaway, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 and maybe even The Princess Diaries 3 being released, and we can't wait to see the red carpet outfits she'll wear. But until then, I'm revisiting this casual look from April. Anne was pictured in New York, wearing a pair of wide-leg jeans with a matching shirt, adding a gold barn jacket from the Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew collection.
The jacket makes a statement enough on its own, but Anne also threw a pair of maroon adidas Sambas into the mix, and the result is a masterclass in styling double denim.
Exact match
These are the exact trainers Anne is wearing, but be warned, there are only very limited sizes left. The rich deep red hue is spot on for this time of year, and will work with colours like khaki, navy and camel beautifully.
This textured version will no doubt sell super quickly, so don't delay. Adidas Sambas made it into our top six when the woman&home fashion team tested the most comfortable trainers this year, and I wear mine most days.
Barn jackets were a huge trend in 2025, but instead of opting for a khaki waxed style, choosing a statement colour like gold, or even a print such as heritage checks will really make you stand out from the crowd.
I keep seeing taupe adidas Sambas everywhere at the moment, but burgundy is much more weather-friendly than lighter colours, and will work with everything you've already got in your winter capsule wardrobe.
