Anne Hathaway's boho accessories are the timely way to update your jeans outfits with minimal effort

We're loving all the sneak previews of Anne Hathaway's outfits for The Devil Wears Prada 2 film. Spotted again in New York, Anne's character Andy Sachs looked effortlessly cool in a boho-style outfit that expertly utilised a fashion hack loved by stylists the world over.

The accessory trifecta is the magic of three carefully chosen add-ons that can instantly transform an outfit from everyday to eye-catching. Case in point: Anne Hathaway’s latest look. At first glance, it’s simply a pair of jeans and a suede jacket, but thanks to a specific trio of accessories, it becomes an iconic boho look that is surprisingly easy to recreate, allowing anyone to have that 'runway' moment.

The trio in question? A chocolate-brown slouchy suede bag: the Nellcôte Suede Shoulder Bag With Fringes by Valentino, a printed, paisley satin neck scarf and a pair of retro sunglasses. Each of these items are summer staples in their own right, but together, especially in the fabrications of suede and denim, create pure style perfection.

So what is boho style, and how can you add it to your wardrobe?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boho style is fun, effortless and full of fluidity and movement. Textures play a huge part, which is why accessories feature so heavily, and they're a great way of giving a bohemian spin to any look.

The undisputed hero item of 2025: the slouchy bag is central to a bohemian aesthetic, and in this case, it's the Valentino Nellcôte suede shoulder bag. Complete with fringing and studded textures, it’s the pinnacle of boho style. Anne’s choice to pair it with a suede blazer in a matching chocolate hue creates a rich and tonal colour palette that works as the perfect base for adding bold hues. While chocolate brown and mocha mousse have been major spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, we expect these hues to carry over into the new season too.

Then there’s the neck scarf. The satin fabric contrasts strikingly with the matt suede of her jacket and pulls on the denim hue of her jeans while also introducing a subtle print, a mainstay of bohemian dressing, no matter how small. It blends perfectly with the blue jumper, just visible beneath her clever layering.

Finally, the retro sunglasses complete the trifecta. Their oversized shape and tinted lenses bring a 70s-inspired vibe that ties the whole look together. Not only do they add instant cool, but they help to balance the proportions of the outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get the look

While all the focus is on the top half of Anne Hathaway's look, it's easy to forget the final element that complements the overall ensemble. The snake skin boots. Teaming her magical trifecta of accessories with a statement boot, tucked under a turned-up jean, demonstrates just how much Andy Sachs' fashion prowess has grown since we last saw her 20 years ago.

The tan base of the snake print ties in effortlessly with her earth-hued accessories, but also taps into that bohemian love of print, even if it's just a subtle flash. A talking point when it comes to the shoe trends for 2025, a printed ankle boot is a great way to up-style denim.

When it comes to summer outfit ideas, there is no denying that our summer capsule wardrobes form the basis of every look, but it's adding these trending accessories that help drive your look into 2025.