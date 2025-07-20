Angela Bassett's glam tailoring delivers perfect date night outfit inspiration

Angela Bassett gave a masterclass in tailoring with a twist as she arrived at the Giorgio Armani Privé catwalk show in Paris. Incorporating an on-trend vest into her outfit, the actress delivered the perfect inspiration for date night outfits. Wearing a classic white shirt with a nehru collar paired with flowing wide-leg pants and black pumps, Bassett looked stylish and sophisticated, but it was the twinkling sequin vest worn open over her ensemble that caught my eye.

The addition of the statement piece created the illusion of a women's pantsuit but with a touch of evening glamor that elevated the look to a red-carpet worthy style, but without overpowering the overall look.

If, like me, you've been wondering how to style wide-leg pants, it's time to take notes from Angela Bassett's outfit. The jazzy vest not only adds a glamorous edge to an otherwise classic monochrome look; it also echoes the subtle black diamanté waistband of her pants, pulling the combination into a cohesive and elegant evening outfit.

SHINE ON

Making a nod to the spring/summer trends 2025 that saw borrowed-from-the-boys looks emerge on the runways, Angela Bassett's chic outfit echoes Yves Saint Laurent's timeless Le Smoking look, first seen in 1966. The sharply tailored women's tuxedo pioneered by Saint Laurent is still a favorite reference of today's fashion designers and their muses alike. By teaming her otherwise structured look with a relaxed, draped sequin vest, Bassett adds yet another dimension to her stylish look.

Finishing her outfit with a simple black clutch and oversized glittering hoop earrings, the actress looked chic and understated with just a touch of rock chick as she took her seat on the front row for the runway show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett's outfit is a striking example of how timeless tailoring can be reimagined with subtle and unexpected tweaks, such as adding a sequin vest to a monochrome look. The addition not only adds a texture that breaks up the otherwise streamlined fabrics, but it also takes the look from classic structured tailoring to a laidback, glamorous twist on an elegant outfit.

This look could be worn to a variety of occasions - I'll be saving it for date night looks or when I'm wondering about what to wear on New Year's Eve. I might even be swapping the pumps for sneakers or sandals to create a fresh smart-casual idea or two this summer, too.