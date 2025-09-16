Alexa Chung demonstrates why the suede jacket is the outerwear to invest in for autumn

When it comes to the top autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, it comes as no surprise that Alexa Chung is nailing it. Spotted out and about in one of the best suede jackets, Alexa demonstrates why this directional piece of outerwear is so popular, delivering modernity and vintage styling in one effortless look.

Alexa expertly paired brown with black, opting for an oversized, tailored brown suede jacket that she slipped over a colour-blocked outfit, in which her dress, shoes, and bag all matched tonally in black.

While her brown jacket echoed the latest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, her bold, gold earring choice gave a nod to current jewellery styling. Producing an outfit that managed to feel both timeless and timely.

Alexa Chung delivers directional styling in a suede jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suede jackets are a pivotal piece when it comes to bolstering your autumn capsule wardrobe. While they can't contend with rainy weather, for cool but clear days, this alternative to a leather jacket adds a tactile richness to any look.

A hugely popular look for the season ahead, classic hues of tan, brown, black and grey will work this year and beyond, as a suede jacket, while strong in fashion currency right now, rarely goes out of fashion, and thanks to the fabrication, often gets better with age.

When it comes to autumn outfit ideas, let your suede jacket lead your look, and just like Alexa Chung, keep the rest of your outfit fairly muted to allow it to shine. Classic silhouettes will deliver the most quiet luxury effect and have longevity.

Get the look

ZARA Suede Leather Blazer £169 at Zara Slightly lighter in hue than Alexa's chosen design, this suede jacket can be worn with or without the belt. With a tailored silhouette and front patch pockets, it has a delightfully vintage aesthetic that will work well with denim jeans and your best white trainers, or slipped over a dress. Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Blazer With Topstitching £349 at Massimo Dutti This beautifully rich brown blazer echoes Alexa Chung's design particularly well. The polished silhouette makes it wearable with tailored trousers, a great autumn work outfit idea, or used to keep floatier dresses a little bit more contoured. Barneys Originals Oversized Tan Suede Blazer £120 at Debenhams Alexa's blazer is fairly oversized on her svelte frame, and this suede jacket from Debenhams is not just the most cost-effective in our list, and still crafted from real suede, but it's also the design that delivers the most oversized fit. If you usually like your blazers roomy, this is a great choice. ASOS DESIGN Mid Length Real Suede Jacket in Mocha £200 at Asos With a jacket fit Boden Suede Jacket -Chocolate £359 at Boden British clothing brand Boden expertly blends timeless design with trend-worthy appeal, and this suede jacket is the epitome of this outlook. In a more of a shacket (shirt-jacket) silhouette, this dark brown design is ideal for pairing with everything from jeans and trousers to slipping over dresses. Sandro Paris Oversized Suede Jacket £779 at uk.sandro-paris.com The most expensive of our selection, this slouchy design by Sandro Paris has a more fashion-forward silhouette, which gives a nod to aviator cuts. The lighter tan hue gives this extra wearability in spring and autumn, while the contrast piping detail adds interest and sturdiness to the design.

As we ease ourselves out of summer and into autumn, outerwear is suddenly central to our daily outfits once more. While we aren't yet in full winter coat mode, if you want a great trench coat alternative, then a suede jacket delivers style, comfort and warmth in one hit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drawing inspiration from Alexa Chung, one of the most stylish women out there, it's her relaxed, nonchalant way of wearing her suede jacket that adds to the appeal of this style.

While a suede jacket may feel quite casual, Alexa demonstrates that this luxe leather piece can be worn from AM to PM and should you wish to max out its cost-per-wear, you can team it with everything from your favourite denim jeans to a great little black dress. Now that's a style worth investing in.