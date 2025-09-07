Everyone's busy digging out their trench coats, but these are the 9 stylish outerwear alternatives that I'd happily swap mine for

When it comes to outerwear choices for autumn, few are as iconic as the best trench coats. Classified by storm flats, a fabric belt and epaulette detailing, this timeless design can be worn again and again, defying trends and working in both spring and autumn.

But as much as a Burberry trench coat is up there as one of the most sought-after fashion pieces to own, this prescriptive outerwear design is not for everyone. And if you're already bored of hearing people say, "it's trench coat season", then you might want to try one of these standout styles instead.

Combining timely and classic silhouettes, I've found nine coats that are the perfect antidote to the trench coat, that will work with multiple autumn outfit ideas, and I've kept the colours purposefully muted to ensure that you can max out their cost per wear.

If a trench coat doesn't quite do it for you, try these outerwear styles instead

Don't get me wrong, a trench coat will always have a home in my autumn capsule wardrobe, and I'm a particularly big fan of Hobbs iterations of this classic design, for both their detailing, sizing and the fact that they're some of the best waterproof jackets that don't compromise on style, but as a fashion editor, even I can get a little bored with the trench coat obsession at this time of year.

And as the shops start to fill up with great outerwear styles, now is the time to start shopping, before the sizes disappear and the best winter coats make everything just that bit too heavy for spring or autumn wear.

I've compiled this list based on my knowledge of the latest coat trends for 2025. I've kept my ear to the ground and eyes peeled for those pieces that have a designer-like aesthetic, but at a range of price points, so there's something for everyone.

9 coats that will make you want to shelve your trench coat for autumn

Whatever your budget, there is the perfect piece of autumn outerwear out there for you. From boxy and relaxed aesthetics that will dress down the best women's trouser suits, adding an instant cool edge, to smartly tailored high-street iterations that won't cost the earth but do look runway worthy, this season nail your outerwear and the rest of your autumn looks should fall into place.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first piece that many will see of your outfit on any given day, you want to find a coat that suits your overall style, so first think about whether you prefer form-fitting or oversized silhouettes. And while you can have as many coats as you like, opting for neutral colourways will keep your chosen style versatile when it comes to teaming with other looks.

Finally, think about your lifestyle. Autumn weather can be pretty changeable, so while we generally don't require a heavy coat to fight the blistering cold, if you walk a lot or take public transport, as oppose to drive, weather-proofing might be of greater concern, so consider coats with appropriate fabric finishes, or keep those luxe suede, faux fur and shearling designs for cool but dry days.