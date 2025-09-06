7 foundation mistakes we’re all making, according to two makeup artists

Achieving flawless makeup is no mean feat, and sometimes, despite your best efforts, even the best foundation refuses to play ball.

Learning how to apply foundation correctly can be a tricky but worthy task. Whether you're in the process of finding your foundation shade or want something that lasts longer than your current formula, there are so many factors involved. Maybe it's the way you're applying your product rather than the formula itself, or you're yet to master your perfect pre-foundation skincare combination.

Understanding everything from shade selection and application techniques to formulas and finishes is a lesson worth learning. That's why we've spoken to two makeup artists to learn how to achieve base greatness, via avoiding the most common foundation mistakes.

THE TOP 7 FOUNDATION MISTAKES WE'RE ALL MAKING, ACCORDING TO MAKEUP ARTISTS

No matter if you've never worn base before or want to get more out of your favourite formula, these are the top foundation mistakes we're all guilty of making, according to Bobbi Brown Pro Artist, Hollie Burke and makeup artist and Sculpted By Aimee founder, Aimee Connolly.

1. You're wearing the wrong shade

This is arguably the most important factor in foundation, yet so many of us get this wrong. "The biggest mistake is a wrong shade match, whether it's too light, too dark, or the wrong undertone, it makes your skin look unnatural and can create a harsh line," explains Connolly. "Shade matching can be tricky, but my top tip is to always check the shade in natural daylight. Store lighting can be so deceiving, casting artificial tones."

"You should always match your foundation shade to your neck and décolletage, not your face," Connolly continues. "Our faces often have more redness, sun exposure, or discolouration, which can make them a different tone than the rest of our body. Matching to your neck ensures a seamless transition and a natural, harmonious look across your entire complexion." If you don't want to buy a brand-new shade, you can also learn how to adjust your foundation shade with ease.

2. It's the wrong texture

Foundations range from lightweight and breathable to heavy and full coverage foundations. "Choosing the right foundation texture is like dressing for the seasons," explains Burke. "In spring and summer, a lightweight foundation is ideal for your skin's needs. For autumn and winter, a longer-wearing, medium to full coverage foundation helps cover redness and keeps skin looking even throughout those colder months."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Connolly reveals that, "Serum foundations are great for light, natural coverage that evens out tone without feeling heavy. Slightly thicker liquids offer more buildable coverage, and cream foundations are the best foundations for mature skin, as they provide rich coverage and a dewy finish that feels comfortable and hydrating."

3. You've picked the wrong finish

Everyone has a different skin type, from normal, dry, oily, combination, and sensitive. If you're wearing the wrong formula, it can make your foundation look patchy, uneven and fade quicker during the day.

Connolly tells us, "Powder foundations are excellent for oily skin to control shine and provide a matte finish, and tinted moisturisers are perfect for all skin types seeking sheer coverage and hydration, ideal for a 'no makeup' makeup look."

"If you get oily throughout the day, matte, oil-free formulas are the best foundations for oily skin - it will help control shine," recommends Burke. "If your skin feels dry or lacks radiance, a nourishing, hydrating foundation will smooth and brighten."

Best tinted serum Sculpted by Aimee Hydra Tint Check Amazon RRP: £24 Enriched with an array of nourishing ingredients hydrating hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica and peptides, this foundation is as comfortable as they come. Take your pick from the 20 adaptable shades. Best powder foundation bareMinerals Original SPF15 Foundation Check Amazon RRP: £36.50 This is a formula that's earned cult-beauty status for good reason - it's light as air. Available in 30 true-to-skin shades, the foundation delivers sheer-to-medium coverage that's effortlessly buildable and blendable. Best foundation for oily skin Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $20 at Amazon $20 at Sephora $34.99 at Walmart $36.75 at SHEIN RRP: £35 This formula adapts to your skin, shielding it from sweat and humidity while keeping shine at bay, making it ideal for those with oily skin. The finish blurs and mattifies in equal measure and comes in an impressive 50 inclusive shades.

4. You're not wearing a primer

Primers are your foundation's best friend, so if you aren't using one, this might be the reason why your foundation doesn't look its best.

"Great makeup starts with great skincare products - primer included," advises Burke. "Primers help your makeup last longer and can be tailored to both your skin’s needs and desired finish. For normal to dry skin, a hydrating primer smooths texture and grips makeup, while an oil-free option helps control shine for normal to oily skin."

One of the most common foundation mistakes is the application, rather than the formula itself. Once you've found your perfect match, make sure you find the right application technique for your skin.

"A damp sponge gives a natural, airbrushed finish, helping to press the product into the skin for a seamless look," explains Connolly. "A foundation brush offers more precise application and builds coverage easily- perfect for medium to full coverage. Using your fingers is great for a sheer, natural look, as the warmth helps melt the product into the skin."

Best foundation brush MAC Cosmetics 171S Wedge Foundation Brush $29.40 at MAC Cosmetics Check Amazon RRP: £28 Make applying your foundation a breeze with the help of this contour-hugging brush. The clever shape of the tool means that you can buff and blend foundation into all the hard-to-reach places, all while ensuring an even and smooth coverage.

6. You're applying too much product

Want to prevent cakey foundation? Then consider using less product. The experts reveal how much we should actually be applying...

"One common mistake I see is applying foundation directly to the face and using too much - often more than the 2-3 pumps needed," Burke advises. "Decant one to two pumps onto the back of your hand, pick up a small amount with your brush, and start applying from the centre of your face, blending outward. You’ll be surprised how little you actually need and how much product you save!"

7. You're not taking advantage of multitasking formulas

Some foundations are now blended with skin-loving ingredients to help hydrate your skin, ensuring your base looks natural and flawless. Picking formulas that treat or protect your skin offers bonus benefits, treating skin while providing some coverage.

"As someone who believes in skincare-infused makeup, I always look for ingredients that nourish and protect," Connolly tells us. "Hyaluronic Acid is a superstar for hydration, keeping skin plump and giving you a dewy makeup finish. Niacinamide is brilliant for improving texture and reducing redness, and SPF is a non-negotiable for daily protection."