I’ve tried hundreds of foundations, but this is the one I reach for every day

I've worked in the beauty industry for over 7 years, and finding my ideal everyday foundation has been one of my biggest beauty challenges. After testing hundreds of products in every texture, formula and finish, I finally found my perfect match.

Everyone has a unique preference when it comes to base. Finding your perfect foundation can feel like a mammoth task. You might be someone who prefers one of the best lightweight foundation formulas or maybe the best full-coverage foundation options, but whatever your preference, there's a foundation for every skin tone, type and need.

I prefer a colour-correcting base so require a foundation that balances out the red undertones in my complexion - and, after searching for years, this formula reigns supreme. Oh, and did I mention it's currently 25% off in the early Black Friday beauty deals?

Why IT Cosmetics CC Cream is my perfect foundation match

You've likely heard about the cult IT Cosmetics CC Cream, and I can confirm that it's absolutely worth the hype. It offers full yet buildable coverage and includes incredible skincare ingredients including collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid. With a bonus of SPF50 protection and flawless coverage, this face base really does it all.

I first tried this formula a few years ago and fell in love. It covered every type of imperfection on my face yet left my skin looking natural with a lightweight veil of coverage. It never felt heavy-duty, yet offered amazing coverage and concealing abilities. Truly, it's like my skin but better - it's very aptly named.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream $32.90 at Amazon RRP: £38 With flattering coverage and bonus skincare benefits, in my opinion, there is no better base out there. For daytime wear, I use a very small amount and a pea-sized dot is enough to cover all imperfections and redness on my skin.

Beauty Writer Annie wearing IT Cosmetics CC Cream (l) on its own and (r) after applying other makeup (Image credit: Future)

If I want more coverage, this can easily be layered and built up to the desired finish. I have freckles and I love that this formula still allows them to peek through, keeping my base natural, lightweight and flawless.

I wear the shade 'Light Medium' which is an accurate match for my skin tone. No matter what shade you wear, the finish of this CC cream means it never looks heavy and keeps you looking naturally gorgeous.

It Cosmetics CC Cream alternatives

There are plenty of other CC cream options out there. These three all work hard to counteract redness and imperfections and balance colour in your complexion with ease. With varying price points and shades, there's a formula for everyone.

Adapts to skin tone L'Oreal Paris CC Magic 5in1 Anti-Redness Check Amazon RRP: £10.99 The blendable technology in this base adapts to your unique skin tone to match your colour perfectly. The green tone helps balance any redness while covering any other imperfections. It can be worn alone or under your favourite foundation if you prefer more coverage. Balancing base Erborian CC Red Correct $25 at Revolve $25 at SkinStore US $35.29 at Walmart RRP: £20.50 This hero is loved by the beauty team. This CC cream adjusts to your skin tone and minimises any redness, discolouration and imperfections. The clever pigments work to provide a blurred, radiant and luminous base for applying makeup. SPF 20 Lumene CC Colour Correcting Cream Check Amazon RRP: £20.90 Coming in 10 versatile and universally flattering shades, this colour-correcting cream is an affordable alternative to IT Cosmetics. Suitable for all skin types and infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, this colour corrects, boosts radiance and hydrates.