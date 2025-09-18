For a rich-looking September mani, Pamela Anderson's blackberry wine nails cannot be beaten

While the weather and calendar might reflect autumn's return, it's Pamela Anderson's departure from her signature rosy manicure that, to us, really signals the shift.

Though each season brings with it a new selection of chic and tempting nail trends, there's definitely something to be said for having one signature color (or colors) that you can rely on, no matter the setting or occasion. Pamela Anderson's rose cream nails are a perfect example of just how powerful having a go-to shade can be, with the actor having worn them throughout the summer months. Saying that, it seems Pamela has retired the petal-pink look for now, in favour of a similarly timeless but altogether more autumnal hue.

So, if you're keen to embrace one reliably sophisticated manicure for the chilly days ahead, here's why Pamela Anderson's 'blackberry wine' nails will easily fill that role...

Why Pamela Anderson's blackberry wine nails are a true autumnal classic

As mentioned, Pamela Anderson has stayed true to one particular nail look over the last few months - a creamy, rose-pink shade. We've seen her wear it both on and off the red carpet, proving its versatility, but as of this month, she's opted for quite the opposite for her September nails.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Francois Durand / Stringer)

Appearing at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival on September 05, 2025, Pamela Anderson paired a long, strapless black gown with a very luxe-looking deep burgundy nail look. She opted for short, square nails (a popular shape this year), which, as the style does with most colours, offered a very neat and elevated finish.

The burgundy itself has more of a purplish undertone, reminding us of blackberry wine - a name we think sums up this manicure perfectly. The hue is deep and moody, ideal for the colder months, and paired with her choice of manicure length, offers the perfect short autumn nail look that will effortlessly carry you through the season and well into wintertime, too.

Like all tones of burgundy, dark red and maroon nails, this blackberry shade is timeless, offering a similar sense of chic reliability as Anderson's rose cream manicure, but with a cosy, autumnal edge.

Recreate Pamela Anderson's berry burgundy look

essie Nail Polish in Shade Shearling Darling View at Boots RRP: £8.99 This burgundy shade is a great match to Anderson's and, along with a glossy top coat, will be all you need to create a chic and sophisticated nail look this season. For a red wine-like shade, though, Bordeaux is also a very popular essie nail polish to invest in. Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade Rouge Noir View at Chanel RRP: £30 For a very luxe at-home manicure this autumn, you simply can't go wrong with Rouge Noir. It's arguably one of the most iconic Chanel nail polishes and offers a deep, moody, and glossy tint to your nails in a matter of minutes. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish Top Coat RRP: £10.99 For a finishing flourish, apply a clear top coat, like essie's gel-couture over the top of your burgundy polish. This will boost longevity, afford a gel-like shine, and help to ward off chipping.

For those wanting to replicate Anderson's luxe look at home, we recommend opting for a similar squared and short nail shape, as well as this sort of purple-burgundy colour.

Following your nail prep, apply two to three coats of your nail polish (to ensure there are no streaks and that you're getting the most out of the pigment), followed by a glossy clear top coat. This last step will elevate your manicure and protect the colour from chipping or peeling. To protect your hands and nails throughout the season, we would also suggest investing in one of the best hand creams, as well as a cuticle oil.