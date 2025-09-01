We're convinced: Pamela Anderson's rose cream nails are as classy and timeless as a manicure can get

While seasonal shades come and go, it's the subtle neutrals that we tend to fall back on for a timeless manicure, and thanks to Pamela Anderson's rose cream nails, we have a new signature to request.

Though the 2025 nail trends have been jam-packed with statement hues, with juicy sorbet nails and sparkling marine nails dominating, there has been one recurring theme throughout. Milky manicures, spanning white and pink sheer nail polishes, have been in high demand amongst those seeking a luxe and clean look. And there's one iteration, in particular, that has won our admiration, thanks to Pamela Anderson's styling of it.

Rose cream, as we've dubbed the shade, has been a favourite of the star's for months, with Anderson pairing this sort of silky petal-pink with stylish summer outfits as well as red-carpet gowns - each adding to its luxe and versatile appeal. So, naturally, we're keen to follow her lead.

Why Pamela Anderson's rose cream manicure is the perfect everyday look

It's safe to say that we've been well and truly spoiled for style and beauty lessons from Pamela Anderson this year. With The Naked Gun hitting cinemas, where she stars alongside Liam Neeson, we've been treated to both red-carpet and press event looks, featuring everything from elegant bob styling inspiration to seeing, first-hand, the power of a subtle, neutral manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

The latter is what concerns us today, though, as we've noticed that Anderson has been relying on one very classy nail colour to complement her outfits over the last few months.

Said hue is a delicate milky rose, which we're now calling 'rose cream,' one, because it mirrors the flower's soft pink petals, and two, as a nod to the actress' rose garden. She wears the subtle colour with a trendy, short square nail shape, which further adds to its versatility.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L &M) Aeon/GC Images | (R) XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

As we can see, Anderson has worn this signature, rosy hue with everything from a long, plum gown to a butter yellow dress. Like nude or white, it's the sort of shade that complements everything, making it a great option if you're ever stuck for ideas, want a reliably chic look, or aren't gravitating towards the trendy, seasonal colour palettes.

Recreate Pamela Anderson's rose cream manicure

While we don't know the exact shade Pamela Anderson wears (or indeed if it's the same polish in every sighting), her manicurist for the UK premiere of The Naked Gun, Imarni, gave us a clue as to what she was wearing for the occasion, having tagged Bio Sculpture in an Instagram post showcasing Anderson's nails.

We can't be certain, but the tag would indicate that she is wearing one of the brand's shades, and we think Ghost Rose looks close. We would also imagine that Anderson wears Bio Sculpture gel, but the brand also offers traditional nail polish variations of its best-sellers for those who want to do without the UV/LED curing.

We've also rounded up three other sheer, creamy rose shades for those who want to recreate Anderson's look at home...